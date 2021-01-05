Elon Musk says Tesla has been the most difficult part of his professional life

We see Tesla for what it is now, big and the best. The car manufacturer delivered almost 500,000 vehicles in 2020, missing their target by just 450 vehicles. But it was not like this always. There have been difficult times that the company and its founder Elon Musk saw. And all this lead him to say on Twitter that Tesla has caused 2/3 of the entire professional pains he had. Elon also said that initially, he believed that Tesla has a 10% chance to survive. Tesla has grown phenomenally since it was founded back in 2003. And talking about it, Elon also thanked and praised his team on Twitter.

So proud of the Tesla team for achieving this major milestone! At the start of Tesla, I thought we had (optimistically) a 10% chance of surviving at all. https://t.co/xCqTL5TGlE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2021

Elon Musk and Tesla in initial days

You might be shocked to know that Tesla was on the verge of bankruptcy in 2008. From there to become the largest EV maker in the world hasn’t been an easy job. So I understand it quite well when Elon said Tesla caused about 2/3 of the entire professional pain he had. There was a time when Elon did not have a house to sleep in, had to borrow rent and food money from friends, and just somehow managed to secure a loan from investors fo Tesla.

When it launched the Roadster, the company even struggled to deliver 1200 vehicles. And now it is meeting its own targets, so the change has been phenomenal. To get a perspective, the company delivered about 50 vehicles in 2008 compared to 499,550 vehicles in 2020.

Tesla now

Tesla’s shares were trading at around the $100 mark at the beginning of 2020, and now it has crossed $700. Along with this, Elon Musk also became the 2nd richest person in the world. The company has been crunching numbers and constantly manufacturing and delivering more vehicles as compared to the previous quarters. Tesla has also been focusing on battery tech and is probably years ahead of other companies in terms of it.

The company is also in expansion mode and already started setting up more factories and start manufacturing in China. While on the other hand, it has also been entering the market in India. It has grown to be quite a different company than it was a decade before, and cheers to Elon Musk to hold on to it in difficult times.

