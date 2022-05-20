Elon Musk sexually harassed a flight attendant in 2016, alleges report. His response

Insider has revealed that SpaceX, the aerospace company established by Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, paid a flight attendant $250,000 to settle a sexual misconduct claim involving Musk in 2018.

The attendant worked as a contract cabin crew member for SpaceX’s business jet fleet. According to interviews and documents obtained by Insider, she accused Musk of revealing his genitals to her, massaging her leg without her consent, and proposing to purchase her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage.

The incident, which occurred in 2016, is detailed in a document written in support of the attendant’s claim and signed by a friend of hers. The declaration and additional papers, including email conversations and other information given with Insider by the buddy, were used to create the details in this report.

According to the affidavit, the flight attendant told a friend that after getting the position as a flight attendant, she was encouraged to earn a massage license so she could provide Musk massages. Musk propositioned her during one of these massages in a private cabin on Musk’s Gulfstream G650ER, she told a friend.

Following the incident, the flight attendant filed a complaint with SpaceX. It was resolved out of court. In 2018, she was reportedly promised $250,000 in exchange for a promise not to sue the corporation.

Meanwhile, Musk has refuted the charges. He called the Insider report “politically motivated.”

When asked to comment on the allegations, he told the outlet, “If I were inclined to engage in sexual harassment, this is unlikely to be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it comes to light.”

The allegations have surfaced in the midst of Musk’s talks with Twitter to acquire the social network, a deal about which he frequently tweets.

In his posts, the billionaire frequently discusses politics and free speech. In a May 19 tweet, he stated that he would henceforth vote for Republicans since the Democratic Party, whom he initially supported, became a party of “division and hate.”

Musk feared “dirty tactics and a campaign” against him following his criticism of Democrats.

Musk pointed to an alleged smear effort on May 20, when reports of sexual harassment charges against him surfaced.