Elon Musk shares latest ‘Twitter Files’ claims; he confronted that the government paid millions of dollars

The chief Twit is once again tweeting, at least temporarily. Musk is again talking about: The Twitter Files, another recent favorite of his. However, he can be seen ignoring the current rumors about who would succeed him at the social media company.

He retweeted “Part 7″ of the Twitter Files and said something unbelievable. He tweeted,” Government paid Twitter millions of dollars to censor info from the public.” Not only Twitter, he continued, “but other social media companies as well.”

Government paid Twitter millions of dollars to censor info from the public https://t.co/eSEwcZlGjt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2022

For the first time since losing an online poll asking users if he should resign as CEO. Billionaire Elon Musk tweeted that he would “abide by the results.” In just 12 hours, more than 17 million people participated in the poll, with 57.5% of them choosing “Yes.”

The CEO of Tesla yesterday night called the claim made by Kim Dotcom. Kim is the creator of the formerly well-known file-sharing website Megaupload that the poll’s results were tainted by false accounts, which is “interesting.”

“Blue subscribers should be the only ones that can vote in policy-related polls,” another person said. Mr. Musk responded by saying: “Good point. Twitter will make that change.” Twitter Blue is a paid subscription that allows users to buy a verification badge for their accounts.

His survey comes in the wake of the most recent controversy about a rule that prohibited users from linking to specific competing social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, and Mastodon.Within hours, the social media platform changed its mind. “Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again,”

CNBC cites sources that claim Elon Musk is “actively searching” for a new CEO of microblogging platform. However, various people put their names forward, such as the musician Snoop Dogg and the computer scientist Lex Fridman. But, unfortunately, there is no information on who would be a prospective successor.

“The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive,” Musk tweeted on Sunday night. On Monday night, Mr. Musk seemed to support the idea that bots were to blame for his loss in the poll.

Earlier on Monday, a user going by the handle Wall Street Silver shared a side-by-side comparison of the polls. The poll was asking whether to reinstate the account of former President Donald Trump. Further, it wondered whether Elon Musk should continue leading Twitter.

Very interesting when you compared the number of votes versus the number of likes on the tweets. Did bots brigade the Elon poll yesterday? @elonmusk https://t.co/kLnm540itw — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) December 19, 2022

The earlier poll received approximately 15 million votes and 836,000 likes, while the later poll received only 312,000 likes. Wall Street Silver questioned, “Did bots brigade the Elon poll yesterday?” as a result.