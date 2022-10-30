Elon Musk takes over Twitter officially

Elon Musk, the world’s most extravagant man, presently claims Twitter. True to form his takeover accompanies a few changes at the organization. In our live blog, we are pursuing every one of the declarations around Musk’s takeover of the informal community.

Twitter is presently formally claimed by Elon Musk, the world’s most extravagant man. True to form the obtaining has started with full show, with Musk firing the President Parag Agrawal, Vijaya Gadde who was the head of strategy, lawful, trust and security as well as CFO Ned Segal. Musk has additionally begun posting his arrangements for Twitter, however he demands that he isn’t changing any of the balance strategies until further notice. The takeover show likewise included clowns claiming to be sacked representatives conveying boxes outside the base camp and afterward tricking mediapersons. Musk and his group of specialists at Tesla additionally apparently asked the designing group at Twitter to print out all code that they had dealt with for the last 30 to 60 days.

the Tesla manager has inside assumed the job of President at Twitter, however his Twitter profile presently makes reference to him as ‘Boss Joke’. He additionally plans to get rid of ‘life restrictions’ on the stage, however freely he has said no choice has been taken for the present. With Musk’s takeover of Twitter, the danger of mass cutbacks likewise poses a potential threat at the organization, with reports foreseeing that 50% of representatives could be sacked.

Musk has kept sharing reports on his likely arrangements of what could basically be Twitter 2.0 on his own handle. Recently he kidded about carbs, tweeting that, “At long last, reality that carbs are astounding can be said on this stage! #FreeSpeech.”