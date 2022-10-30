How to download Twitter videos on your iPhone, Android smartphone

Twitter may not be worked for recordings yet it’s as yet a shockingly decent hotspot for fascinating clasps. So great, as a matter of fact, that you’d need to share a ton of those so everybody can partake in the good times. Sadly, while Twitter permits saving photographs in only a couple of snaps, with recordings it’s an alternate story. None of the Twitter applications or even the work area webpage presently support video downloads. Yet, similarly as with everything, there are workarounds. With the utilization of outsider applications, clients can save Twitter recordings to their gadgets. What’s more, the most amazing aspect? It’s significantly simpler than you’d anticipate.

Downloading Twitter recordings on an Android gadget:

There are a lot of applications on the Play Store for the reason yet we prescribe Tweeload because of its usability and the very much planned interface. Once the application’s introduced, follow the means given underneath.

Find the tweet containing the video you wish to share, hit the offer symbol, and tap on “Duplicate Connection.”

Subsequent to replicating the connection, open Tweeload and glue the URL into the text field at the highest point of the screen. Simply utilize the blue clipboard symbol for it.

Whenever that is finished, hit the download button underneath.

That will naturally save the video to your exhibition from where you can undoubtedly share it. On the other hand, you can likewise stir things up around town symbol at the upper right corner to track down downloaded recordings.

Downloading Twitter recordings on an iOS gadget:

To download Twitter recordings on iPad or iPhone, we’ll utilize the Alternate routes application, which you can download through the Application Store. Once the application’s introduced, follow the means given beneath.

Open the Settings application on your iOS gadgets and look down until you find the Alternate ways application in the rundown.

Tap on it and give it the “Permit Untrusted Alternate routes” authorization by flipping it on

Open this connection on your gadget and tap on Get Alternate way

The download alternate route for Twitter Video Downloader will open in the Alternate ways application

Look down and tap on “Add Untrusted Alternate route”

Then, open Twitter and find the tweet containing the video you wish to share

Tap on the offer symbol to uncover another choice for Twitter Video Downloader. Select it

The alternate way will send off, and you’ll be inquired as to whether you maintain that your downloaded video should be high, medium, or inferior quality

Whenever you’ve made your determination, you can track down the video in your exhibition.

Downloading Twitter recordings on work area/PC:

Open Twitter and find the tweet with the video you need to download

Duplicate the video’s connection by right-tapping on the video and replicating its location

Go to Twitter Video Downloader next and glue the duplicated URL in the text box, then click “Download”

The page will reload to uncover a few characteristics you can download the video in

Click on one of those for the download to autostart