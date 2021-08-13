Elon Musk takes yet another bitter jibe at Bezos with his savage tweet.

The bitter strife between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos is not anything new. Being on the same domain competing for the same goal will naturally turn any companies into warring factions, although here it is more of a cold war scenario. And sarcasm and Twitter are the weapons. Since we already mentioned sarcasm and Twitter, it will not be hard to guess who frequently wields the weapon and who ends up on the receiving end. Musk already has a reputation of being incorrigible and borderline preposterous when it comes to tweeting. Probably because he doesn’t beat around the bush when it comes to a tweet. Recently, Musk was in agreement with a tweet that slammed Bezos’ Blue Origin for their sloth-like growth. And Musk came up with an even wittier reply that doubled the effect. After all, we must appreciate the humor sense of the man. And not so surprisingly, a string of responses came up following the tweet. After all, it is Musk tweeting. A chain reaction of responses and memes is the natural course of things. Let us take a look at the post.

If Blue Origin spent as much time on *actual* rocket science as they do protesting NASA’s HLS decision, New Glenn would have reached orbit, New Armstrong would be operational and Jeff’s O’Neill colony in space idea would be real… — Everything SpaceX (@spacex360) August 11, 2021

If lobbying & lawyers could get u to orbit, Bezos would be on Pluto rn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2021

Responses and Reactions

When Elon Musk tweets, Twitterati, more or less beat to its rhythm (and at times goes offbeat). The recent tweet also lined up a spectrum of responses. While some users were in happy agreement, others weren’t really happy about it. Although Bezos is not on Pluto right now, Musk definitely got on the wrong planet with some users, thanks to the tweet dipped in sarcasm. Let us flip through a few responses that are worth flipping through.

It's the year 2032, and Jeff Bezos is still on Earth. — Abou (@Abou40084104) August 12, 2021

Jeff who? — Comunidad Espacial (@ComunidadSpace_) August 12, 2021

Dooooooooooooo babydoge — Haresh Chaudhary♂️ (@HareshTharad) August 12, 2021

Really? Pluto trip is never gonna happen — Abdel M (@Cpnomk) August 12, 2021

This was a way bigger rocket than Starship!!! pic.twitter.com/C9RGk5DB0L — Bullish Patterns (@BullishPatterns) August 12, 2021

Really? Because last I checked SpaceX has a hell of a lot of lobbyists and politicians so loyal they’re willing to change the language of an acquisition so it favors SpaceX. — Fiber Optic Gates 🛰 (@accountable_gov) August 12, 2021

