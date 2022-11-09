Will the rich pay the taxes for electric cars? California ballot is ready to decide

California has been a building stone of electric cars among many states and even countries. The state even intended to prohibit the sale of purely gas-powered automobiles by 2035.

California has proposed a new voting system. The state is now voting on a ballot proposal that pledges to speed up the shift even more by taxing the richest Californians to support paying for electric vehicle tax incentives and EV chargers.

In Proposition 30, affluent people whose incomes are above $2 million will have to spend an extra tax of 1.75%. The money would directly contribute towards the budget incentives for EV purchases and installing EV chargers around California, where most of the portion will go to the lower-income communities.

Out of which, 20% of the fund from the tax will be donated to wildfire prevention and additional firefighter training. A recent University of Southern California poll demonstrated voters were divided into two on this idea.

Opponents of the ballot initiative shared that it is just an attempt by one tech corporation to profit itself at the cost of other priorities. Others claimed that the initiative is unneeded and that it may further harm the state’s economy by forcing wealthy residents to vacate the state.

While the idea is supported by the state’s Democratic party, California Governor Gavin Newsom, has come out publicly against it. Newsom even called it one company’s scheme to grab a huge amount of subsidy in the name of funds, in a TV ad.

According to reports, Newsom was referring to a company named Lyft. The company has provided 95% of financing to the ballot initiative. Opponents claimed that this might be the mind game of the company to attract funds.

State regulations that were passed in 2021 stated that 90% of ride-sharing distance traveled in the state must be emissions-free by 2030. But a rule like Proposition 30, which would make it effortless for just about anyone in California to purchase an electric car, including Lyft drivers.

Without Prop 30’s state-supported monetary incentives for electric automobiles, Lyft might be pushed to subsidize its drivers’ EV investments from its own budgets, opponents say.

However, many people believe that just because a company is benefited from it doesn’t make the law not helpful for the general public. Many proponents argued that this law would enable all sorts of low-income people in California to purchase and charge electric vehicles and not just travel in one of them.