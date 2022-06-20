Elon Musk tweets – Starlink WIFI will be named ‘Stinky’

While browsing through the internet, at some point in time you might have come across ‘Starlink’. Starlink satellite constellation system operated by SpaceX (owned by Elon Musk) proved internet services to almost 34 countries.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Saturday announced that Starlink’s default Wi-Fi is going to be named ‘Stinky’. He made the announcement on his Twitter account, which has witnessed several crazy tweets like this in the past.

We’re changing Starlink’s default wifi name to Stinky — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 18, 2022

Elon added to his tweet the logic behind this decision. He tweeted that if no one can smell their Wi-Fi, how will they know it exists for real.

He declared that name ‘stinky’ is pretty unique and hence people will change it.

How users reacted to the tweet

Twitter users reacted in a mixed way to the tweet.

While many users were quick to criticise him for his moves, others started to come out with memes and trolls.

A user named Jeff Tiedrich @itsJeffTiedrich enquired whether Elon will change Tesla’s name to a Firetrap.

will you be changing Tesla's name to Firetrap — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 18, 2022

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of famous cryptocurrency exchange Binance, said that the name was unforgettable. He asked Elon Musk what is the default password of the Starlink Wi-Fi.

Unforgettable. What is the default password then? — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) June 18, 2022

Steven Dorsher (@StevenDorsher) who is a maths tutor, asked why can’t Elon Musk sell communications of Starlink wholesale to existing retailers. He went on to describe that is how Google and Amazon sell their cloud.

I don’t have Starlink but I was worried it might have a hard time competing with established markets. Cant you sell communications wholesale to existing retailers like Amazon & Google sells its cloud? 1/3 — StevenDorsher, MS Physics/Astro (@StevenDorsher) June 19, 2022

Another user named Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) asked Twitter users to retweet his tweet if the name of Wi-Fi should be Dogecoin.

Layla Benson (@BaelaLayla) tweeted , “Bro, I think you should focus on changing your son’s name first”

Elon Musk, last son’s name is X Æ A-12.

Elon Musk uses his Twitter regularly to announce unsettled decisions about his businesses (and other businesses). Some tweets even got him into legal trouble in the United States.

A few days ago, he tweeted regarding scam ads on youtube and everyone got excited about whether Elon Musk was giving them hints about taking over the video streaming platform.

His earlier tweet about Twitter ended up with him making an offer to buy Twitter shares entirely. The deal is now in deadlock after a few misunderstandings between Elon and the Board of Directors of Twitter.

We still do not know whether he was being serious about the tweet or just playing with his Twitter followers.

About Starlink –

SpaceX started launching Starlink satellites in 2019. As of May 2022, Starlink consists of over 2,400 mass-produced small satellites in low Earth orbit, which communicate with designated ground transceivers.