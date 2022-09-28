Elon Musk wants to end SEC ‘muzzle’ which required pre-approval of Tweets

According to recent aims, Elon Musk finally wants to end the SEC muddle because it aims at them requiring pre-approval for tweets. Read the whole article to learn about this particular news piece.

About the SEC

“Under the shadow of the consent decree, the SEC has increasingly surveilled, policed, and attempted to curb Mr. Musk’s protected speech that does not touch upon the federal securities laws,” the lawyers wrote. “Any objective served by the pre-approval provision has been served.” So, Elon Musk’s team has reportedly pointed out that this would be breaking the constitutional law of America as the citizens of America have the right to speech and debate without any compulsions like these. Liman said Musk’s arguments amounted to a “bemoaning” of requirements he no longer wanted to adhere to now that “his company has become, in his estimation, all but invincible.””Under the shadow of the consent decree, the SEC has increasingly surveilled, policed, and attempted to curb Mr. Musk’s protected speech that does not touch upon the federal securities laws,” the lawyers wrote, “Any objective served by the pre-approval provision has been served.”

About Twitter and Elon Musk

If you are not aware of the deal between Elon Musk and Twitter then you need to go through this article. So basically in simple words, Elon Musk proposed to buy Twitter for $44 million. This was a question that I wanted hear except , Elon Musk broke this deal at the last moment which is why he got slapped by a lawsuit by the social media company. The reason that Elon Musk gave for not buying the company was that Twitter lied about the number of fake and spam account, they look Prisha.

