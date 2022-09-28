Meta Introduces New Parental Supervision Tools on Instagram

According to recent reports, Meta has introduced new parental supervision tools on Instagram. The sole purpose of doing this is, that parents are aware of what their children are doing and therefore keep a check on them. Read the entire article to learn more about this new feature.

About the feature

To introduce this feature and make sure that it is of some help, Meta is taking help and guidance from parents and caretakers so that it can make these tools accordingly. These tools will basically help the parents know about what their child is doing online. The parents will get to know who the child follows and who follows the child and in case their child reports some user, they will get a notification about that too. “Over the years, we have introduced many age-appropriate features and resources that help in enhancing young people’s experience on Instagram. With the launch of these supervision tools, we are trying to strike a balance between young people’s desire for some autonomy when using Instagram, but also allow for supervision in a way that supports conversations between parents and young people when it is helpful,” Natash Jog said. Basically, the introduction of tools that deal with parent supervision aims to help social media become a safer space for young teens.

About Meta

Meta is the parent company of Facebook. It also owns WhatsApp and Instagram. All three apps are ruling the world as they will people to engage with each other no matter how far they live. That is Meta’s purpose. Meta aims to help bring communities closer to each no matter the differences. It provides people with a platform where they can fully express themselves. Creativity can be used on these platforms to become popular and make a career out of it.

Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg is the owner of Meta and Facebook. He is one of the most sought-after people in the business. An inspiration to many, this person is why social media like Whatsapp, Instagram, and Facebook have made a place in people’s hearts as well as their mobile phones. All three of them have made it big in the market. Mark Zuckerberg often appears in Forbes as one of the most influential people in the world or under the billionaire’s column. Social media has become an integral part of everyone’s lives. Therefore, when features like parent supervision are being introduced, social media becomes a safe space for teenagers to express themselves.