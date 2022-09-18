Elon Musk’s Friend Reveals His reaction to the Twitter Deal

Elon Musk’s friend, Reid Hoffman who also happens to be the co-founder of Linked-in revealed his first reaction to the Twitter deal. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About Reid’s reaction

Reid Hoffman revealed his reaction on a show called ‘How It Happened’, Reid Hoffman who has been the Telsa boss since the early days of Paypal said that his reaction was as that of the others.”It was like ‘Oh my God, another huge problem,'” Hoffman said. “He’s (Musk is) already dealing with a large number.”The LinkedIn co-founder said he texted his friend right away: “Okay, this is a big deal,” he told Musk. At the same time, Hoffman expressed faith in Musk’s leadership, describing his ability to get through tough situations as “kind of death-defying”.

Elon Musk and Twitter

For people who are not aware of the deal that took place between Elon Musk and Twitter, this article is here to help you. So basically Elon Musk was buying Twitter for 44 billion dollars but all of a sudden, he terminated the deal. Twitter sued for it. The suspected reasons behind him terminating the deal are an unstable economy due to the pandemic and the rise in inflation.

