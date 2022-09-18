Starbucks Singapore’s Database Gets Breached

According to the reports provided by Starbucks, its database got breached on Friday which led to approximately 200.000 people’s information getting stolen. Read the whole article to learn more about this news piece.

About the breach

The US F&B chain sent email messages to multiple customers on Friday, notifying them that it had detected “unauthorized activity online” as well as “some unauthorized access to customer details”. “We have immediately taken reasonable steps to protect customer information. We are also fully cooperating with the authorities in the investigation,” said the spokesman. The security of our customers’ information is critically important and we will continue to do what it takes to protect them,” said a Starbucks spokesperson.Mr Kevin Reed, the chief information security officer of cyber-security firm Acronis, cautioned individuals affected to be on the lookout for phishing or scam attempts in the coming weeks.”My advice to those who received the e-mail from Starbucks is that they should scrutinise any correspondence they receive from strangers or organizations.”They may use your personal information to appear trustworthy, and in some cases may even ask you to access one-time passwords,” he said. There is still no clear information provided by the coffee chain about the number of customers who have been affected by the breach.

