Elon Musk’s Neuralink records for illegal movement?

Neuralink seems to be under a tensed time. An animal welfare organization questioned for illegal movement of hazardous pathogens. About this, The Physicians Committee of Responsible Medicine (PCRM) released a letter. The U.S. Department of Transportation obtained emails and other documents which showed unsafe packaging and movement of implants removed from the brains of monkeys. According to violation of federal law, these implants may carry infectious diseases which can be very hazardous in use.



MUSK’S BEGINNING OF HUMAN TRIAL

Elon Musk has applied in Food and Drug Administration for the approval of his idea of beginning human trial.Once the company gets the approval, they will start working on the idea in 2023.With the approval, the company will be able to potentially restore sight in blind people and could even give people with severed spinal cords the ability to walk again.Along with this, Elon Musk has also planned to implant one of devices into his own brain once they’re ready. According to the records, the instances of pathogens such as antibiotic resistant staphylococcus and herpes B virus were found that may have been transported without proper containment measures. Now Neuralink is developing a brain implant in the hope that it will help paralyzed people and plan to walk again. It can cure other neurological ailments too.After being questioned by the animal welfare organization, Neuralink has been under a federal investigation. There are some internal complaints about experiments being rushed, causing needless suffering and deaths. Back in 2020, Neuralink ended it’s partnership with UC Davis. In thus PCRM said that now the company continues to give employments to the neurosurgeon who oversaw the experiments and also the other staff involved may still be employed. The records by PCRM are still uncleared as it shows that the further records exist that provide a different or fuller account of what happened. Neuralink messages and records not shared with UC Davis are not subject to such information requests. The pathogens which were carried while removing implants from monkeys after improper sanitization and packaging. Those pathogens were found as causing serious health issues in infected humans, such as bloodstream infections, pneumonia and severe brain damage, among other problems, noted by PCRM.