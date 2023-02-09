Home
Elon Musk’s Neuralink records for illegal movement?
Unsafe packaging and movement of implants removed from the brains of monkeys

Shailja Jha
Neuralink seems to be under a tensed timeAn animal welfare organization questioned for illegal movement of hazardous pathogensAbout this,  The Physicians Committee of Responsible Medicine (PCRMreleased a letterThe U.SDepartment of Transportation obtained emails and other documents which showed unsafe packaging and movement of implants removed from the brains of monkeysAccording to violation of federal lawthese implants may carry infectious diseases which can be very hazardous in use.

MUSK’S BEGINNING OF HUMAN TRIAL

Elon Musk has applied in Food and Drug Administration for the approval of his idea of beginning human trial.Once the company gets the approvalthey will start working on the idea in 2023.With the approvalthe company will be able to potentially restore sight in blind people and could even give people with severed spinal cords the ability to walk again.Along with thisElon Musk has also planned to implant one of devices into his own brain once theyre ready. According to the recordsthe instances of pathogens such as antibiotic resistant staphylococcus and herpes B virus were found that may have been transported without proper containment measuresNow Neuralink is developing a brain implant in the hope that it will help paralyzed people and plan to walk againIt can cure other neurological ailments too.After being questioned by the animal welfare organizationNeuralink has been under a federal investigationThere are some internal complaints about experiments being rushedcausing needless suffering and deathsBack in 2020Neuralink ended its partnership with UC DavisIn thus PCRM said that now the company continues to give employments to the neurosurgeon who oversaw the experiments and also the other staff involved may still be employedThe records by PCRM are still uncleared as it shows that the further records exist that provide a different or fuller account of what happenedNeuralink messages and records not shared with UC Davis are not subject to such information requests. The pathogens which were carried while removing implants from monkeys after improper sanitization and packagingThose pathogens were found as causing serious health issues in infected humanssuch as bloodstream infectionspneumonia and severe brain damageamong other problemsnoted by PCRM.

