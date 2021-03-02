Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to star in India

It is revealed that Elon Musk is planning to introduce the all fastest Starlink Satellite in India. Rumors has it that the pre-bookings have started already begun with a price that excites users to pay roughly above Rs 7000, for a month. Reportedly, this service will be availed to people around about the year 2022.

The satellite is currently in the beta-testing phase because in the future it is expected to deliver data speeds which can differ from 50Mb/s to 150Mb/s and latency from 20ms to 40ms.

SpaceX owned satellite broadband service Starlink will be launching in India in 2022. Starlink is now accepting pre-orders for $99, to reserve one of the first installations for you in your location, when the service is activated for India.https://t.co/VuKxv8LTLo — Strategic Frontier (@strategic_front) February 27, 2021

https://t.co/rt2nVqAIaJ — IndiaTodayTech (@IndiaTodayTech) March 1, 2021

Starlink Broadband Is Coming To India Next Year, And You Can Reserve Now For $99.#Starlink https://t.co/O7WhLlIQ3g pic.twitter.com/4sgzQBDnnI — Naman Shah (@mojilo_manas) February 27, 2021

Starlink Broadband Coming To India 👏 pic.twitter.com/aYfuGQV6yP — NATION WITH NAMO (@PradeepRao4BJP) February 27, 2021

Clients can check the accessibility of the assistance by composing in their city and postal code. As of now Starlink’s site for Maharashtra noticed that it is focusing on inclusion in your general vicinity in 2022 and that its accessibility is restricted. The organization noticed that the orders will be satisfied on a first-come, first-served premise.

When the clients click on the Order Now button, clients are diverted to a data page where they are needed to place in subtleties like their first name, last name, telephone number, and email address. One will likewise be needed to place in their card subtleties to put a store of $99

Here is how Twitter is reacting to the Starlink satellite news-

Starlink wont’t be successful in India as it’s registration fees is 7400 rupees. and it’s speed will not be more then 300mb/s. In india , the internet is already very cheap in india . we can easily get 1gb/s . net around 5000 rupees with instalation. — Prince Nandal (@nandal_prince) February 27, 2021

Wonderful!! Can we expect Starlink internet in India also in near future. Is it going to be very costly affair or comparable. — Rattan Mukherjee (@RattanMukherjee) March 1, 2021

Most of large cities in India are already have good reliable fiber connection.

With starlink revolutionary tech remote areas can take advantage of reliable connection. — Aashutosh Prakash (@Aashutosh_94) March 1, 2021