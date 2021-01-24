Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites is going to be the next big breakthrough!

Elon Musk has created a revolution in almost every modern sector. Every other day he is creating a new record in space flights. On the other hand, he is also the CEO of the biggest EV company Tesla. Even though he has achieved so much, the idea of evolving humans into a superior race hasn’t something he has given up on. And now, we believe that Elon’s Starlink satellites are the next big thing we are going to see. In a few years, we are going to experience internet connectivity we have never thought of before. And I think that’s phenomenal.

Recent launches of the Starlink satellites

When I say that I am very optimistic about the Starlink satellites, it is not just some baseless positivity. Keeping apart the entire plan of providing internet all over the globe, Musk’s company is even making history with launches. The last two launches by the company will always be remembered. On 20th January, the 60 satellites that were launched made a record of the most reused record with the Falcon 9.

Before this, the rocket has already been used seven times, but with this 8th time, this was the most any rocket has ever been utilized. It also shows that the company is working on evolving technology to make the launches as efficient as possible. In an interview, Elon once said that his goal with SpaceX is to make space travel as accessible as possible to everyone. This was the time when he got criticized by his role model Neil Armstrong. Making space launches by a private company was never normal, but SpaceX changed that, showing the sheer hard work and willingness to do something big.

Then coming to the most recent launch of the Starlink satellites in the rideshare mission using the “Transporter-1” rocket. It also made the history of launching the greatest number of satellites in one launch. Earlier, this record was held by an Indian rocket that propelled 104 satellites to space, but now the most recent record is 143 by SpaceX. Apart from their own Starlink satellites, private and government satellites also share the same rocket.

Starlink and its upcoming growth

Having a proper internet connection in the most rural and out of grid areas isn’t easy. But satellite internet changes that. Starlink is promising speeds of about 200 Mbps, and as of now, it is delivering on that to its beta testers. Users are already reporting speeds of more than advertised and are very happy about it.

It is important to note that the testing area and the beta testers are a fraction of the network’s actual user base when it goes global. But we should also keep in mind that the total no of satellites that SpaceX plans to launch is 42,000. And it has only launched only about 2% of that, as of now. So, as the users continue to increase, the network strength and the number of satellites will also will.

People are satisfied with the service and the internet speeds they are getting from their Starlink connection. And even though that is a great thing, we should keep in mind that the speeds might drop as the number of users increase. But at the same time, SpaceX commented as it continues to launch more satellites and improve infrastructure, the speeds will improve. Let’s see what happens!

Another essential thing that SpaceX has to keep in mind is the technology they are using in their satellites. With 5g and 6g on their way to cellular tech, it will be interesting to see how both of them stack up against each other. But as of now, the places and areas where Starlink is available, it is definitely ahead of cellar tech.

What makes Starlink probably unbeatable?

No matter how good your network is or on which connection you are (4g, 5g, or even 6g in the future), the speeds are bound to drop if your network gets weak. But with Starlink, you get network everywhere. That’s the basic idea behind the whole thing. So, even though cellular networks might grow faster and better in the future, the quality and reliability will probably be more with Starlink.

Even in today’s world, many rural areas are deprived of proper internet connectivity. So, it’s time to build something that can change that. Instead of spending cash on infrastructure that promises to give better speeds in only some areas, it is better to change the infrastructure itself. Starlink is cheaper when you think about it globally. It is also probably a much better solution to solve the problem of internet connectivity in rural areas.

Starlink is already showing its effect in areas that don’t have good internet infrastructure. Officials are already commending the idea and explaining how having a good internet connection is more of a necessity nowadays. There are faults and problems in Starlink’s network too, but considering it’s in the beta stage, we can expect massive improvement over time.

Yes! I think that Starlink satellites are going to be the next big breakthrough. And I am very excited to try out the high-speed internet myself. Do you think that Starlink will change the way we use the internet and make it accessible to everyone? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like it and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Volkswagen CEO Herbert Deiss Makes Twitter Debut With A Jibe At Elon Musk