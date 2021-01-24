Impact of Covid 19 on B2B Lead Generation Services and How to Deal with it?

Traditional and in-person activities reaching a standstill owing to the pandemic have acted as a severe blow to the prospects of an accelerated delivery of lead generation services. The unprecedented situations set forth by the pandemic have induced business sectors across the globe to bring radical changes in their modes of operation to align their business with the new normals. Here’s a look at the impacts that the ongoing pandemic had on lead generation services and the ways that deal with it.

Strategic client acquisition and retention–

Businesses will lose clients and it is one of the inadvertent impacts of the pandemic. A severe crunch in capital, halted supply and demand pipeline have brought closures in operations which resulted in client losses for many enterprises last year. While this will continue to hurt the business segments in 2021, it will be prudent for enterprises to place their trust on outsourced B2B lead generation services to fill their pipeline with better leads. Visionary lead generation services providers are retargeting customer groups whose business interests and the new mode of operation is perfectly aligned with clients’ portfolio of services and products. They are conducting research in real-time to create an extensive list of customers who they know can be directly benefitted by clients’ services. Such an extensive list of a mixed blend of customers increases the prospects of client retention to offset the pandemic-induced losses.

Proactive and meaningful client conversation-

A majority of business sectors have started lifting shutters off their operation and this means that they will resort to every means to get on an aggressive path to compensate for their losses. They will relook at establishing their ties with partners to ramp up their business. This is an opportunity for B2B lead generation service providers who must keep a keen eye on such businesses and start reaching out to them on a proactive basis to lay the business proposition of their clients. Prior to doing that, clients must communicate clearly to the service providers about what they can offer that can benefit enterprises in the current business difficulties and if they have anything new to offer that can appeal to enterprises in the current situation. Lead generation services providers should proactively reach out to as many such enterprises to convey propositions that can directly appeal to their business sentiments.

Optimized workforce– Mobility restrictions and a gradual shift to remote working infrastructure will induce lead generation services providers to downsize and optimize their workforce. Taking a leap from the usual practice of two or more salespeople to dedicate about 20% of their time in customer prospecting, it is prudent of a service provider to keep a single employee who will have the complete responsibility of customer prospecting in association with a lead generation expert. It is consideration of the fact that, making connections with multiple customers within a shorter time is of prime importance at the moment.

Investing more in digital content– In keeping with the work from home operational structure, B2B lead generation services providers must widen their digital frontiers since most of the client conversations will be online. Rich digital contents in the form of virtual events and podcast are some of the effective ways to reach out to enterprises to invoke their interest and turn them into quality B2B leads.

Enterprises that did not give in to panic and instead, identified this difficult time to revise and rehaul their operations have successfully made their mark among customer bases with improved lead generation services that are critically relevant to the current times.