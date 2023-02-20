Elon Musk’s Twitter Faces Multiple Lawsuits Alleging Unpaid Debts of $14m

Twitter is currently facing several legal actions alleging that it has failed to settle its debts. According to reports, at least nine lawsuits have been filed against the company, led by Elon Musk, which claim that its outstanding payments to landlords, consultants, and vendors have now exceeded $14 million, not including interest.

Despite these claims, Mr. Musk had stated in December of the previous year that Twitter was on track to achieve financial balance by 2023. He compared the company to a plane in freefall with engines ablaze and controls that were non-functional, but he was confident that the modifications he had made would bring Twitter back on course.

Twitter is facing several lawsuits, one of which alleges that a payment of $7,000 for a gift box intended for Elon Musk, ordered by Twitter’s marketing department before the takeover, has not been settled.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the plaintiff in one of the other nine lawsuits filed against Twitter requested dismissal, and the case was closed last week. A restructuring expert, Van Conway, was quoted by the outlet as saying that Musk is essentially carrying out a bankruptcy simulation by cutting down on costs.

Of the nine lawsuits, three pertained to Twitter’s office space, including its San Francisco headquarters. One landlord claimed that Twitter owes almost $6.8 million in rent for December and January, and Twitter’s Singapore office employees walked out in January due to non-payment of office rent.

In addition, marketing company Canary LLC filed a lawsuit alleging that Twitter has yet to settle bills totaling almost $400,000. Another company filed a lawsuit alleging that Twitter has not paid for services rendered during Musk’s acquisition last year.

Another organisation Innisfree M&A Inc sued Twitter company in New York State Supreme Court, seeking almost $1.9 million. As the acquisition deal was taking place, some Twitter executives booked last-minute charter flights from New Jersey to San Francisco and back, resulting in another lawsuit filed by Private Jet Services Group LLC seeking $197,725 from Twitter in December in a federal court in New Hampshire.

What is the future of Twitter in 2023?

Twitter’s financial situation has come under scrutiny, with restructuring expert Van Conway suggesting that Elon Musk is cutting costs to simulate a bankruptcy. This assessment is based on the recent changes made to the company and the fact that it is facing legal actions that require payment of significant debts.

The lawsuits reveal that Twitter has not been able to pay for services rendered, including marketing expenses, office space rent, and charter flights for executives. These lawsuits not only reflect poorly on the company’s financial position but also on its management’s efficiency in handling its finances.