India’s UPI and Singapore’s PayNow to Link for Faster Border Remittances

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong are set to launch and connect the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) of India with PayNow of Singapore.

This linkage will facilitate faster and more efficient transfer of border remittances between the two countries. The launch will take place via video conferencing and will be presided over by Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and Ravi Menon, Managing Director, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

The Indian government has been instrumental in driving the globalisation of India’s digital payment infrastructure and ensuring that the benefits of UPI are not limited to India only. The move is expected to help the Indian diaspora in Singapore, particularly migrant workers and students, with instantaneous and low-cost transfer of money from Singapore to India and vice-versa.

The Reserve Bank of India also proposed to permit all inbound travellers to India to use UPI for their merchant payments while they are in the country, considering the popularity of the UPI payment system for retail digital payments in India.

How UPI and PayNow payment system integration will help Indian economy?

