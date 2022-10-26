Elon Musk’s way too literal tweet about ‘Entering Twitter HQ’ turns heads on Twitter

It looks like the dramatic battle between Elon Musk and Twitter is finally coming to a somewhat peaceful closure. Apparently, Musk proposed to go ahead with the original $44 billion bid earlier this month in order to put an end to the lawsuit between the two. Bloomberg reports also suggest that Musk pledged to close the deal by this Friday. Seems like the billionaire decided to play it safe rather than shoulder the humiliation of losing the lawsuit and being forced to pay up for the deal. At the moment, it is a tweet from Musk that has piqued the attention of the users. Contrary to his usual cryptic tweets that fog the brain, this one is way too literal. The caption reads, “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” And the man is literally taking a sink in! Take a look.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

It cannot be denied that Elon Musk does have a good sense of humor. Only a cloak of humor could make failure look so appealing.

Responses To The Tweet

The battle of words that culminated in a full-drawn dramatic lawsuit is finally coming to an end. The show is over, and the end credits are already playing, bits and pieces of which are visible on Musk’s Twitter account. His Twitter bio already says, “Chief Twit.” Musk is indeed all set to embrace the new role. From the way he is seen carrying a sink, it looks like he is determined to take some weighty decisions. Then again, it is always better to expect the unexpected from Elon Musk. One moment he will be bashing Twitter and its policies, the next moment he will be talking about the ‘beauty’ of Twitter.

A beautiful thing about Twitter is how it empowers citizen journalism – people are able to disseminate news without an establishment bias — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

As Musk is all set to head Twitter, Twitterati is also equally excited. While a good majority of the users are gearing up for a potential new era of Twitter, others are contemplating leaving Twitter for good. Let us flip through the long line of reactions and responses that raised their heads in response to Musk’s latest tweet.

When you think, Musk cannot surprise you anymore, there he comes with a sink.

this man really said: pic.twitter.com/i13cYQ5SV5 — Kang Variant (@RHYDIZEL) October 26, 2022

Well, that’s optimistic.

pic.twitter.com/go4uQJijns — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) October 26, 2022

You at Twitter headquarters right now: pic.twitter.com/wcRsdf0gWM — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) October 26, 2022

he bout to fire everyone 😭😭 — ￼ (@8XXIV3) October 26, 2022

So what's the first thing you are gonna change? — can gurses (@canitti) October 26, 2022

This means Twitter is unsinkable now? — Anya (@anyatrades) October 26, 2022

I'm glad you remembered to bring your sink. That was the most important part. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2022