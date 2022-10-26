Health Insurer Says Data of All Customers Has Been Attacked

According to recent reports, Australia’s largest health insurer claimed that it had been a victim of a cyber-attack which led to the theft of personal data of about 4 million customers. Medibank said “significant amounts of health claims data” had also been accessed in the breach, which was reported to police a week ago when trade in the company’s shares was halted. Read the entire article to learn more about the news piece.

About the cyber attack

“Our investigation has now established that this criminal has accessed all our private health insurance customers’ personal data and significant amounts of their health claims data,” Medibank chief executive David Koczkar said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange.

“This is a terrible crime – this is a crime designed to cause maximum harm to the most vulnerable members of our community,” Koczkar added, with an apology to customers.