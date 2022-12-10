Musk Unveils Twitter 3.0 Files Regarding FBI-Requested Tweet Moderating and Trump Ban

Through “Twitter Files 3.0,” Elon Musk revealed further details, concentrating on when former US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account was suspended and how Twitter actively complied with FBI orders to censor posts.

Earlier, Musk had made public the “Twitter Files” and “Twitter Files 2.0,” which showed how Twitter had been given orders by the White House to censor a New York Times article concerning Hunter Biden’s laptop. Additionally, it was discovered that Twitter staff had created private blacklists, purposefully reducing some accounts’ visibility and even trending topics without notifying users.

Elon Musk revealed information

Musk revealed the information in a tweet titled “Deplatforming the President” and retweeted independent journalist Matt Taibbi’s “Twitter Files 3.0” research thread. Elon Musk’s new Twitter will reveal “what hasn’t been revealed: the erosion of standards within the company in months before J6.”

As well as the decisions that high-ranking executives made in violation of their policies, according to Matt, who noted that “The world knows much of the story of what happened between riots at the Capitol on January 6th, and the removal of President Donald Trump from Twitter on January 8th….”

Former US President’s Twitter account was suspended

Regardless of the users’ opinions on the Trump scandal in January 2021, according to Taibbi, “the internal interactions at Twitter between January 6th and January 8th have unmistakable historical value.”

After permanently suspending the former US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account in January 2021, Twitter published an official blog post stating, “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

“As soon as they finished banning Trump, Twitter execs started processing new power.” Matt Taibbi continued.” This indicates that they will prohibit current presidents and White Houses in the future, maybe even Joe Biden.

According to Taibbi, Twitter executives “show Twitter executives getting a pleasure out of heightened contacts with government agencies,” according to internal Slack. Additionally, searches for documents tied to well-known officials led to the individuals implicated, including Roth, former trust and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, and recently-planked Deputy General Counsel Jim Baker.

Group of executives serves as “high-speed supreme court of moderation”

The group of Twitter executives, according to Matt Taibbi, serves as a “high-speed Supreme Court of moderation” that makes decisions about content “on the fly,” quickly, and “based on guesses, gut calls, even Google searches, even in cases involving the President.”

When asked if Twitter should specify that they identify false content using machine learning, human review, and collaborations with other experts, Nick Pickles, the policy director, said they should. The worker said that this approach has been “slippery.” “and questioned if it was prudent to use this as their justification in public.

Yoel Roth allegedly “meets monthly with the FBI and DHS, as well as with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI),” according to a post that was also circulated. In addition, according to Taibbi, Twitter executives met with FBI agents and actively complied with orders from senior Democrats to filter specific Tweets.

In conclusion, Taibbi stated that neither the Trump campaign, the Trump administration, nor Republicans, in general, had submitted any requests for moderation to Twitter. Furthermore, despite what was previously said, an investigation revealed that the Republicans had not made such demands.