Elon to win presidential election? Russian official made a wild predictions for 2023

The UK will join the European Union each of the major stock exchanges will migrate to Asia instead of the US, Elon Musk will claim the presidency, and other highly daring claims have been given by a Russian government official regarding the year 2023.

Dmitry Medvedev, the Russian Federation’s deputy chair of the Security Council, presented ten “futuristic hypotheses” in a post on Twitter.

He wrote, “Many come up with futuristic hypotheses, as if competing to single out the wildest, and even the most absurd ones. Here’s our humble contribution”.

The Russian government’s official 10 predictions for 2023 are:

1. Oil price will rise to $150 a barrel, and gas price will top $5.000 per 1.000 cubic metres.

2. The UK will rejoin the European Union

3. The EU will collapse after the UK’s return; Euro will drop out of use as the former EU currency.

4. Poland and Hungary will occupy the western regions of Ukraine.

5. The Fourth Reich will be created, encompassing the territory of Germany and its satellites, that is, Poland, the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovakia, the Kiev Republic, and other outcasts.

6. War will break out between France and the Fourth Reich. Europe will be divided, and Poland repartitioned in the process

7. Northern Ireland will separate from the UK and join the Republic of Ireland.

8. Civil war will break out in the US, California. and Texas becoming independent states as a result. Texas and Mexico will form allied states. Elon Musk will win the presidential election in a number of states which, after the new Civil War’s end, will have been given to the GOP.

9. All the largest stock markets and financial activity will leave the US and Europe and move to Asia.

10. The Bretton Woods system of monetary management will collapse, leading to the IMF and World Bank crash. Euro and Dollar will stop circulating as the global reserve currencies. Digital fiat currencies will be actively used instead.

Elon Musk posted a shocking emoticon in response to Medvedev’s assumptions.

While Netizens trolled Medvedev for calling his hypotheses ‘comical’. One user wrote, “It’s hard to choose which part of this is the most ridiculous, but I have to go with the one where a non-native-born citizen manages to run for president”.

“Bro there’s no election in 2023- delete immediately,” a Twitter user replied to Medvedev’s tweet.