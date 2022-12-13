ElonJet, Musk’s private jet tracker shadowbanned from Twitter

The Twitter account of a user has been shadowbanned since the time Elon acquired the social media platform. The user is known to be the person who tracks Elon’s private jet.

The account was available with the name ElonJet which was run with the help of an automatic bot. The person behind this account was Jack Sweeney who approached the microblogging platform accusing the social media platform is suppressing the automated account “ElonJet.”

In a thread Sweeney dubbed, “My Twitter Files,” he asserted that an unidentified Twitter employee disclosed to him that his ElonJet account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on December 2.

He also added in his tweet which he claimed to be an internal Twitter message from Twitter’s head of Trust and Safety Ella Irwin who requested that “heavy VF (visibility filtering)” should be implemented to the ElonJet account.

When asked Sweeney about the matter he said that even before the Twitter employee contacted him, he already had a doubt “for quite a while” that “@ElonJet was definitely search banned/ search suggestion banned”.

Though the claims made by Sweeney couldn’t be verified by Insider.

Many users claimed that they could not reach or found and were not able to get in touch with the account. Moreover, they could not even tag or search in the search bar but were unable to find the account they were searching for – ElonJet.

The ElonJet account was nowhere seen in the suggested usernames as well.

Earlier at the time of the deal, Elon mentioned the issue about the jet tracking account accusing it contains security risks. Sweeney the person behind the automated jet tracking account has operated not only one but many other jet tracking accounts, likely to be more than 30 of them which share publicly the available tracking information. Many of the accounts track billionaires, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos, and Microsoft’s Bill Gates.

The CEO of LVMH Bernard Arnault recently sold his private jet for security concerns of jet tracking and moved to use renting private jets to help to avoid tracking.

Musk previously mentioned that he will not ban the accounts of Twitter as he committed that Twitter will be a free-speech platform.

When requested by Insiders for comment, the Twitter representative didn’t immediately respond which was made on Monday early morning, as per a report.

What is Shadowbanning?

Shadowbanning is a process of banning which makes the user profile less visible to others. In other words, it makes the user profile and posts more difficult to find by other users without even alerting the user.