Best landing spots fortnite

The island went through a total change when it turned over toward the start, and there are considerably more changes occurring, particularly with the new Vibin subject.

The greater part of the POIs and milestones are something similar, yet there’s presently an immense Reality Tree giving a beautiful purple tint to a specific region of the guide. It’s additionally spreading its foundations across the Island, so expect more changes as the season advances.

With every one of these guide changes, players should invest energy in sorting out which area is the best arrival spot in the game. To help, we’ve assembled six of the best places to land when you leave the Battle Bus in Fortnite.

Best landing spots in Fortnite

1. Rave Cave

The enormous new expansion in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is Rave Cave. Now that the fight between The Seven and the Imagined Order is finished, the previous Command Cavern refuge has been transformed into the main party objective with Ballers, music, and a colossal rollercoaster.

It’s not simply fun you’ll have here, however, as this is additionally right now the most plunder-weighty area on the guide with 59 Chests concealed around the Rave Cave. There are heaps of high-up vantage focuses to kill rivals in a good way, while those Ballers we referenced are an extraordinary escape vehicle. The sheer measure of plunder accessible to find here effectively makes it one of the most amazing landing spots at present in Fortnite.

2. The Daily Bugle

Of the relative multitude of POIs on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 guide, The Daily Bugle is one of the most mind-blowing ones to land from the get-go, with an incredible 46 Chests to be found inside its walls and a lot of fun networks and zip lines galore to dampen your fall once you arrive at the top.

Far better, since this POI has been around for a couple of seasons – and Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters have been vaulted – it’s not exactly as well known as it used to be, and that implies it’s undeniably safer to land here and you’ll have less rivalry for the best weapons.

3. Chonker’s Speedway

One of the coolest POIs on the Fortnite Chapter 3 guide is Chonker’s Speedway, which is basically a monster dashing track encompassed by structures ready for plundering. There are 40 standard Chests in the prompt area and a Seven Outpost containing three high-level Supply Chests situated not too far off.

This is likewise an extraordinary spot to land in the event that you’re hoping to have some good times, as a bunch of sports vehicles with rough terrain tires will produce here toward the beginning of each and every match. This makes the arrival spot truly outstanding for navigating Fortnite’s troublesome territories – or basically hustling around the soil track with your mates (and running over your rivals, clearly).

4. Drowsy Sound

Private areas like Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake were probably the most well-known areas all through Fortnite Chapter 2, however with the new guide rejecting them all, players will need to go to Sleepy Sound, a waterside town loaded up with lines of houses to steal from with hardly a pause in between.

It’s likewise perhaps of the most remarkable area on the Chapter 3 guide, as you’ll outdo the two universes with regards to moving: Loads of vehicles and a service station for land travel, and a lot of boats and vast waters for a fast sea escape when you really want it most.

5. Sneaky Shafts

Sneaky Shafts has at long last gotten back to the Fortnite map! This Chapter 1 fan-most loved may not be the most plunder-weighty POI to land at, however the ideal area for those who like to play covertly and wrack up XP from disposals in the bustling early game thanks to its rambling, labyrinth-like underground passages.

It’s likewise an extraordinary area to cultivate every one of the three materials for working, there are a lot of creatures generated close by in the event that you really want them for a test, and there are barely an adequate number of Chests concealed around the mines to give you a strong beginning in any match. We’d suggest this arrival spot for experienced players as it were.

6. Pawntoon (Loot Boat)

One of the most thrilling Fortnite milestones to return in Chapter 3 is the Pawntoon, also called the ‘Plunder Boat’. This subtle boat, which seems to be a little privateer transport, contains Supply Chests with heaps of high-level weapons and recuperating things, making it an extraordinary (and calm) spot to begin a match. It’s one of the most outstanding landing spots to track down uncommon weapons in Fortnite.