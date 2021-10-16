Emerging Careers That Will Dominate the Future of Work with These Professional Certification Courses from IIT

In this modern era, business organisations are adopting technology on a large scale to enhance productivity. New-age technologies are essential to ensure business continuity in this digital era. Businesses need skilled individuals who are fluent in new-age technologies. New-age careers have emerged in almost every industry. Gone are the days when people used to work with pen and paper in business organisations. Young individuals are looking for courses that can help them in building new-age careers. Read on to know more about emerging technologies and which professional certification courses to choose.

Which technologies will dominate the future of work?

Some new-age technologies that will disrupt the traditional business processes are as follows:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) : AI is used to simulate human intelligence for machines and algorithms. Using AI, business organisations can automate their day-to-day operations. It has proved beneficial for businesses that are looking to reduce manual labour for their daily operations.

Machine Learning (ML) : ML is the branch of computer science that is associated with the learning of machines. ML algorithms are trained with the help of data. Once an algorithm is fully trained, it can take decisions on its own. Businesses are nowadays using ML heavily for forecasting and smart data analytics.

Data Analytics : Business organisations have started leveraging the power of data to drive performance. Data is a valuable asset and, by analysing it, one can discover meaningful insights. Businesses are using data analytics to shape their marketing campaigns and make informed decisions.

Cloud Computing : Businesses cannot rely on traditional computing methods in this modern era. They need a flexible and scalable computing solution. Many businesses are moving to the cloud for enhanced scalability and cutting costs.

Blockchain : It is also a new-age technology used for the secure transfer of data. Since it is a decentralised technology, it offers high transparency and anyone can view the data. However, no one can change the data stored in a blockchain as it doesn’t allow modification of data. FinTech firms are using blockchain on a wide scale for secure transactions.

Internet of Things (IoT) : With the help of IoT, processing ability is embedded in physical devices. Sensors and operating systems are used to embed processing ability into devices. Smart houses are the biggest application of IoT in today’s era.

Which professional courses are perfect for learning new-age technologies?

For AI/ML

For supply chain analytics

For software engineering

