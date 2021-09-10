Enabling Professional IT Developers with Low Code for Business Speed and Agility

Businesses today need to operate with speed and agility. While translating business requirements into applications, lengthy turnaround times are no longer an option. Business leaders must look for ways to reduce the time involved in developing applications, optimising complex processes, and minimising costs.

To address the challenges and operate efficiently, the need of the hour is to have a flexible and agile operating environment that can quickly respond to dynamic market requirements.

How Low Code Can Help Build an Agile Enterprise

A low code platform can help enterprises apply an agile methodology across their IT stack, whether it is process automation, content management, or customer engagement. For achieving successful digital transformation, it is critical that organisations leverage low code to address complexities effectively and build an operationally efficient and strategically agile enterprise.

With the help of a low code platform, enterprises can:

Speed up pro-grade development by empowering IT developers to rapidly build complex business applications, with minimal coding requirements.

Support business and technological needs, such as workflows, content management, straight-through transactions, mobile apps, collaboration, customer self-service, business rules, and more

Improve the sustainability of applications and effectuate change while maintaining traceability, thereby ensuring the long-term sustainability of business applications

Prevent shadow IT through central governance, visibility, and guardrails, without hindering innovation

Enable continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD), DevOps, and adhere to quality standards and architectural requirements

Enabling Professional IT Developers with Low Code for Maximising Digital Dexterity

According to Gartner, by 2024, low-code application development will be responsible for more than 65% of application development activity.

Professional developers can leverage low code tools to streamline mission-critical processes, while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. Empowering professional IT developers with low code tools will not only help simplify complex business operations, but also get them done fast.

By adopting low code, professional IT developers can:

Meet the growing demand for purpose-built applications

Reduce the turnaround time for development

Increase business agility and productivity

Leverage flexible and cost-effective tools

Deliver a smooth experience for internal and external customers

Enabling Professional IT Developers: Here’s What’s Needed

IT-controlled Governance Framework: It is crucial to align business and IT perfectly. There is a need for strong collaboration between IT team and business users to define a strategic governance framework. This allows them to support each other and bridge the technology gap, resulting in faster and better application development

Low Code Application Development Platform: A low code application development provides the user with visual development environment, drag-and-drop controls, point-and-click configurability, workflow management, and automation capabilities. Professional developers can create hybrid applications with pre-built templates. Additionally, they can manage business rules, master data, and exceptions, in a well-organised, agile, and scalable environment

Quick Platform Guide and Training: After setting up the technology framework and infrastructure, it must be ensured that IT developers receive the proper training to

seamlessly create purpose-built applications. A robust development environment and pre-built templates can also help the professional developer in streamlining complex to mission-critical processes and rapidly build applications

The Way Forward

In a constantly-evolving marketplace, enterprises can stay ahead of the game by leveraging a low code platform to empower IT professionals, drive their digital initiatives, enhance speed and agility across their processes, and help them prepare for unprecedented situations, all while keeping customer experience and compliance at the forefront.