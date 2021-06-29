The Enhanced Version Of Greedfall Comes To PS5 With An Expansion On June 30

Spider Studios has announced that the enhanced and improved version of the original Greedfall will hit the next-gen consoles on June 30. The game will receive a Gold Edition on both platforms, along with its first major story expansion. With the update, greed will drop with native 4K resolution and 60fps performance. The expansion will be the first brand new adventure for fans of the game.

The De Vespe conspiracy is our model for a new expansion that is scheduled on June 30, CEO and lead author of Spiders gives you some ideas for returning to the primary season of Greedfall and in case you return to Tar Fradee to find a brand new room full of intrigue. De Vespe Conspiracy is a complete plot arc with participant selections and epic end, including new characters, enemies, equipment and areas to discover.

Your surname is customizable, including your gender, appearance, and talents and abilities. How your loved ones identify is also adaptable, with your gender starting with skills and abilities. Your talents impact how you interact with the island, including diplomacy, craft skills and the ability to find wild treasures. Dive deeper into Greedfall and its web of quests and stories to unleash more than 80 skills that you can combine to create your style of play.

Different actions and quests depending on your talent choices may have different consequences and there are several possible ends for the most important game experience, as well as two different endings in the DLC.

In Greedfall, you can change the difficulty settings at any time, from a hardcore role-playing game with plenty of static to a new discovery mode that allows you to enjoy the game without having to develop your character skills and equipment. The Vespe Conspiracy takes place in the unexplored Tar Fradee region, where players can unlock new gear, confront invisible fantastic creatures and go head-to-head with enemy factions not in Greedfall’s main story. The expansion completes the arc of player choice with a spectacular conclusion with new characters, enemies, equipment and areas to explore.

