Sega Says ‘Future Of Gaming’ Includes NFTs And Cloud Streaming

SEGA has revealed details of its game’s next five-year plan, which could include integrating NFTs into its next SuperGame. SEGA revealed more details about its five-year plan and may introduce NFTs after shelving its NFT pilot program last year, according to interviews posted by SEGA senior management members on its recruitment page. Sega has revealed its secret “Super Gaming” plans, and it looks like it’s not just one game, but multiple games, some of which will include cloud computing and NFTs. Sega executive vice president Shuji Uchikai said that the super game is not just a game, but will become a banner for the development of some versions in the future.

We have already seen companies such as Ubisoft interested in NFT technology and integration into their existing games bringing companies together. We’ve already seen examples of companies like Ubisoft trying but quickly failing, to integrate NFT into their existing games. Only time will tell how SEGA will try to integrate NFTs into its games and make it a benchmark for other gaming companies to follow.