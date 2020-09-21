Esports startup MPL secured $90M in Series C round

Mobile Premier League (MPL), an esports and fantasy gaming startup, has now secured $90 million in Series C funding round backed by the RTP Global, SIG, along with the Pegasus Tech Ventures and MDI Ventures.

MPL’s existing investors include the Base Partners, Sequoia Capital India, and Go-Ventures, also participated in the funding round.

The fresh capital would be used to expand the MLP’s product offering, with a focus on social functions such as audio, live streaming, and video content features.

MPL will also grow its team at a time when the online gaming and fantasy sports are witnessing rapid growth that is poised to peak at the time of IPL, which kicked off over the weekend.

Sai Srinivas, Co-Founder and CEO at Mobile Premier League, said,

“This latest round of funding will enable us to entertain and connect an even larger audience across India and beyond. Being able to bring quality technology, competitive spirit, and enjoyment to people in such an accessible way is what keeps us excited. The online gaming industry is seeing huge and increasing engagement; with this fresh capital injection being proof of MPL’s potential to lead this space.”