Esports Streaming Industry Is Projected To Reach $3.5 Billion By 2025

Juniper Research projects that eSports and Game streaming will bring $2.1 billion this year and will grow to $3.5 billion by 2025. The organization’s 2021 Global eSports and Live Streaming Market Report predicts that global revenue in 2021 will reach $108.4 million this year, 75 percent of which will come from media rights and sponsorship. Newzoo says the global streaming audience for games will reach more than 728 million by 2021.

Experts expect the number of online streamers of online games to rise to one billion in 2025, equivalent to one in nine people this year. The projected more than 130 million spectators of sporting events and other games in Latin America are a huge growth.

The global sports audience (excluding live stream viewers) will grow to 47.4 million by 2025. Half of the global eSports audience will watch competitive eSports games for more than a month. The 47.3 million eSports enthusiasts who have been watching competitions for more than a month account for almost half of the eSports audience, an 8.7 percent increase to 23.4 million.

With an increased value to support audience growth, the number of viewers is expected to increase from 800 million to 1 billion over the next four years. Juniper Research predicts that this high audience level will lead to intense competition between streaming platforms and claims that aligning sports events and other gaming events with more mainstream industries will help platforms stay competitive and expose themselves to a new audience. The study predicts that by 2025 there will be more than one billion sports and gaming viewers, rising to 800 million by the end of 2021. This corresponds to 1 / 9 of the world population.

By 2025, there will be 130 million viewers streaming sports and games. More than 50% of the projected 1 billion viewers will come from the Asia-Pacific region. Latin America has been identified as a key region for growth, with a projected 130 million eSports and game streams in 2025.

The sports industry has seen a huge growth in both revenue and attendance over the past year. The global sports and gaming streaming market could reach a whopping $3.5 billion by 2025. The global sports market is forecast to grow from $2.1 billion in 2021 to $3.5 billion by then, with nearly 50% of spectators coming from the Asia-Pacific region. According to market researcher Newzoo, the global sports audience will grow to 474 million by 2021, and revenue from competitive games will reach 1.1 billion US dollars by the end of the year.

Viewers watched 7.46 billion hours of sports games and live streaming content in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 91.8% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

In professional sport, by contrast, there is a wide age range of players competing against each other. We now have esports live streaming platforms that make watching esports events and games easier and more convenient. Streaming also has implications for broader video game services such as Amazon’s Luna platform.



This represents a growth of 70 percent over the next four years and makes the global sports and games streaming industry one of the fastest-growing segments of the global gambling sector with a value of over 150 billion US dollars.

The report encourages stakeholders to invest directly in other monetization opportunities, including broadcast rights and high-quality sponsorship deals, to strengthen the future value of markets. The report’s research shows that most listeners come from the Asia-Pacific region.

The global sports and gaming industry is estimated to be worth $2.1 billion today, but Juniper Research expects it to grow 70 percent over the next four years. The results of the research report were published at the same time as fresh figures from Newzoo.