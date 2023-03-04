According to new reports, Ethereum Shanghai hard fork has been pushed to mid-April. The report says that the highly anticipated Shanghai hard fork on the Ethereum network, designed to enable the withdrawal of staked Ether on the Beacon Chain, has been pushed back approximately two weeks by the developers for the protocol.

Ethereum Shanghai hard fork was originally scheduled to happen in late March

Recently, Ethereum Shanghai’s hard fork development has been pushed to mid-April by its developers. The upgrade was originally scheduled to happen in late March, but during an ETH developer meeting last Thursday, the core developers working on Shanghai came to the consensus that the hard fork would need to be delayed until after it was launched on the Goerli testnet, which is scheduled to take place on March 14, 2023.

The Shanghai Capella upgrade on Goerli, also known as Shapella, will serve as the dress rehearsal for the Shanghai launch on the mainnet. It will allow the developers to ensure they had enough time to make sure the upgrade was functioning smoothly to avoid any issues with the mainnet launch.

ETH Shanghai core developer Tim Beiko stated that for mainnet, they typically wanted to give people at least two weeks after the announcement was made. He added that if we imagine Goerli happens on the 14th, everything goes well; they agreed to move forwards with mainnet, with the earliest date they like being the first week of April.

A tweet from Beiko providing a rundown of the developer meeting mentioned that initially, the developers did not agree to the same mainnet date explicitly, but assuming things go well on Goerili, they probably set a date on the next ACDE( March 16th).

The hard fork

As you know, Ethereum Shanghai hard fork has been pushed to mid-April. Once the ETH Shanghai hard fork is incorporated into the mainnet, a phased withdrawal of the Ether staked on the Beacon Chain will begin. The core devs have designed the system in such a way that the withdrawal will be dynamic and dependent on the number of validators that exist at the time. A two-stage process will be required, including an exit queue and a withdrawal period, so the process will happen gradually.

What are your thoughts on the delay of Ethereum Shanghai hard fork incorporation? Will the core developers and project coordinators push the date further?

