EU to bring a law to force makers to include replaceable batteries

It’s not been too long since the EU, the European Union gave a green signal to mandate all makers let it be from camera accessories to smartphones and also other gadgets to make the Type-C port the universal port for all products and gadgets which will be launched by 2024 December.

This new law did bring a lot of impact on giants like Apple who were already relieving on their Lightning cable port. But, even Apple has no other way but in fact, has to comply with the new rules set by the EU. So, after bringing the Type-C port law, now again the officials of the European Union have agreed to the fact that soon they will be again bringing a new mandating law which will be passed in European Parliament.

When the details about the new law were asked? There was no hint but in fact, it was clearly stated that the new law mandating makers to bring the use of replaceable batteries will be announced. This move will be bringing reviving as well as bringing an end to replaceable batteries and irreplaceable batteries. Let’s take a deep look into the facts:

EU going to mandate makers to comply and bring replaceable battery

After mandating the rule for bringing Type-C ports, the EU union did get a lot of thumps up from the users as well as other technology enthusiasts as the thing has brought dependability to just one single port, and further, we can say goodbye to using different wires with different ports for different gadgets.

Although, the move for the Type-C port was a great success but does this mean it will be staying the same for bringing the replaceable battery law? It’s not a new thing about batteries as these days most gadgets especially smartphones come with a non-removable batteries board. However, it’s been said that the EU is aiming more toward increasing the efficiency and life cycle of batteries during production and design.

Strong evidence where it’s been said that bringing this law can actually help to include 16% of Cobalt and 85% of Lead and then 6% of Lithium and 6% Nickel can be obtained for a recycling process. Also, with a swap, it can be ensured that the device can get a long-lasting usage life which will again reduce the e-waste.

FAQs

Why don’t phones have removable batteries?

It has been said that smartphone makers stopped shipping removable batteries for the reason to avoid “Accidental damage” and also to reduce the weight and bulkiness of the smartphone.

The removable batteries usually need a hard plastic case on which the battery is kept for safety reasons and this plastic case makes the phone bulkier.

Why have iPhones never had removable batteries?

Apple never considered adding removable batteries to their iPhones, as it was taking up a lot of space in the internals which increases the weight and bulkiness of the phone.