Samsung Galaxy S23 to feature a brighter display & bigger battery

Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphone has been among the most anticipated smartphone series for the year, and it’s not too long to wait we will get to see the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones make their way to launch soon in the year 2023.

While many of waiting for the smartphone to launch, there will be a few tech nerds who might be thinking about what this new Galaxy S23 could feature, ain’t that right? To bring a pause to all of your thinking, here we have got you covered with the latest update which claims that the upcoming Galaxy S23 series will probably feature brighter as well as bigger batteries. So, if you are interested to know more, checkout the sections down below:

Samsung Galaxy S23 features a brighter screen and a bigger battery

What does the new leak say? So, as per reports, it’s been said that the smartphone flagship from the Korean giant, will be probably including a lot of improvement in design as well as internal.

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra Leak

However, the details about the design side for the new Galaxy S23 series remain an unknown theory but we have updates about the internals, where one thing is quite clear the smartphone will be coming with a powerful combination of hardware out of the box.

Talking about the display and battery, we have an update coming out from Ahmed Qwaider who reportedly claims that the new smartphone will be coming with a peak brightness of up to 1750 nits display.

With the display, he has also shared some bonus leaks which claim that the smartphone could feature an upgrade on the battery side as well as on the side of the rear camera coupled with RAM.

As per reports, the smartphone will be featuring a bigger battery which will be 5,000 mAh in capacity and if we move to the rear side, we will get to see a quad housed cameras with a 200MP main camera coupled with a 12MP and 10MP and another 10MP camera.

Om the RAM side, Samsung will be sticking with the same 12GB of RAM coupled with 512GB of storage. However, the RAM can be possibly upgraded to DDR5x RAM and the storage can be upgraded to UFS 4.0 storage.

Since the smartphone will be getting high-performance hardware inside, this hardware must get a highly efficient cooling system to ensure the performance of the smartphone, so again Ahmed Qwaider has said that the Korean giant has considered upgrading its existing cooling system within the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

FAQs

Is Samsung working on Galaxy S23?

Yes, Samsung has already started work for its next flagship, the Galaxy S23 which will be launching in February of 2023.

Which phone will compete with Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra?

If we go with previous timelines, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be having tough calls with its completion which includes names like Apple and OnePlus.