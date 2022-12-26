Two Tomb Raider Switch ports have been delayed. Hopefully, those of you waiting for those ports do not have to wait much longer than in 2023, when you can have your hands on the two Tomb Raider games. Feral Interactive is the folks behind the ports but recently tweeted out that both games are coming to the Nintendo Switch platform in 2023. Two Tomb Raider spinoff games, Lara Croft and the Guardians of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, are coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023.

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light/Temple of Osiris are now coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023. We look forward to sharing more in the new year! — Feral Interactive (@feralgames) December 21, 2022

Embracer Group themselves recently purchased a number of studios and IPs from Square Enix, including Crystal Dynamics/Tomb Raider, and now Lord of the Rings games and movies rights. Embracer Group acquired the Square Enix properties, including the Tomb Raider franchise, but two games both of which were to be ported by Square Enix to Nintendo Switch appear not to have been part of this agreement.

Now, nearly nine years later, both tomb raider spin-offs are coming to Nintendo Switch, likely part of a push from Square Enix to maintain relevance for its games on as many platforms as possible, now that they sold Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal to Embracer Group. The first six titles in the series were developed by the British gaming company Core Design. Both Lara Croft's character and the concepts of the video game series evolved both thematically and popularly from the initial titles released in 1996.