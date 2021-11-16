EU to have its own search index

Google’s appeal against a huge EU competition penalty for squeezing competing shopping businesses on its search engine was denied this week. The€2.4 billion fine was imposed in 2017 because Google featured its price-comparison shopping service at the top of hunt results, putting challengers at a significant disadvantage. Regardless of the penalty, Google continues to apply such dominance over our search results that it shapes our perceptions of the world. This must be changed.

The majority of Europeans use Google to find information on the internet. Google’s massive market share gives it enormous power, which it has constantly abused in the past.

“By favoring its comparison shopping service on its general results pages through more favorable display and positioning, while relegating the results from competing for comparison services in those pages through ranking algorithms, Google departed from competition on the merits,” the court said in its ruling against Google.

The fine was first imposed in 2017, setting a new record at the time (and also the first of three antitrust fines issued by the EU against Google in recent times). However, Google was able to further increase its market dominance as a result of the lengthy judicial inquiry.

“While we welcome today’s judgment, it doesn’t undo the considerable consumer and anticompetitive harm caused by further than a decade of Google’s insidious hunt manipulation practices, “Shivaun Raff, the CEO, and co-founder of Foundem, a comparison shopping service in Europe that helped bring the original complaint against Google, said.

Nonetheless, the decision has set a precedent for how the EU treats analogous concerns about Google’s prominence in its search tools for its maps, flight pricing searches, and local company listings.

The latest Google ruling comes amid a flurry of attempts to rein in major US tech companies such as Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft. Companies have been accused of escaping taxes, restricting competition, stealing media content, and risking democracy by distributing false information.

The EU is now working on the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which aims to better regulate Big Tech and reduce the power of large (American) tech firms. Big IT corporations may currently maintain and grow their market share by providing default apps, default search engines, and other features through their devices, such as phones and browsers, which is a practice that must be halted. Margrethe Vestager, Vice President of the European Commission, compared the legislative proposals to the introduction of the first traffic lights

.” Traffic lights were created in response to a major technological breakthrough the development of the automobile. And I believe that, just as it was more than a century ago, we now have such a massive swell in the operation of the Internet that new regulations are required to bring order to the chaos. “In Europe, Google’s search engine now has a request share of roughly 90. This is a concern since search engines are our portal to the rest of the world. Using a different search engine, on the other hand, doesn’t solve the problem.

Google (USA), Bing (USA), Yandex (Russia), and Baidu (China) are the four search indexes available globally (China). Various search engines employ these indicators, but the output-the search results-is still determined by Google, Bing, Yandex, or Baidu, depending on the index used. Search engines are particularly vulnerable to political and economic influence due to a lack of transparency regarding their algorithms. They can be used to spread false information, which poses significant trouble to democracy and freedom of expression. All of this poses a challenge to Europe’s status as a free republic The way we see the world is influenced by American corporations such as Alphabet and Microsoft (the parent companies of Google and Bing).