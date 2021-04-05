EUNIMART GETS IN A FUND

Starting a business is the first step; but in order to make your products & services reach the nooks & corners of the world, certain support is needed. To do this; you have to be in touch with the businesses that help to establish a strong footfall.

The online seller start up Eunimart has got funding with a special strategy ahead. The details of the strategy are described below in the article.

DETAILS ABOUT EUNIMART

The company was incepted in the year 2016. The founders were Shayak Mazumder, Saikat Roy and Mahendra Kalkura.The company is the leading artificial intelligence ecommerce enabler that helps small & medium enterprises to diversify their operations across different domains like catalog, inventory, pricing & orders, logistics and payment systems. They are just a mode to make your profits gets doubled.

The prominent areas they focus are:

E commerce Enabler

AI Tools

Logistic Solutions

Retail Management

There are more than 5000 sellers in more than 80 countries catering to more than 20 marketplaces. They have a major role in making ecommerce go effortless in order to get benefit out of the best marketplaces across the globe.

They offer 2-3 times revenue that eventually lowers your cost by 40-60%. The prominent channel of sales preferred are more than 25. They offer marketplaces like:

Amazon

Ebay

Etsy

Lazada

Shopee

Wish

They have received recognition from NASSCOM, Government Of India, Wharton and google for their exceptional efforts in large. They provided complete transportation ease as they give the opportunity to give efficient end to end solutions. Payment Partners also provide secured finance facility.

DETAILS ABOUT FUNDING

The company has recently raised $ 7Lakh as a component of its pre-series funding round from major ventures like Lets Venture, 9 Unicorns, Loyal VC and Supply Chain Labs.

Till date the company has raised an amount of $2.2 million. Last year the company also managed to raise amounts through investors like SucSEED Ventures, Angelbay and Loyal VC.

The question nowadays that troubles every business venture having just an idea in hand is how to start an online start up ????Having no clue about the online market space; it is not easy to establish your thing. The facility to sell anywhere 7 anytime is not easy. It involves complex processes of logistics, cataloging and payment mechanisms.

Companies like Eunimart help to achieve these goals through efficient automation starting from planning to pricing to content and competition management. E commerce is at peak and there are many start ups who need to discover untapped markets which definitely demands a lot of work.

The fundings made on these paltforms gives them huge scope to provide better service to these bidding ventures.