Europe looks to crack open data encryption on messaging services like WhatsApp

The end to end encryption is a security tool present in some apps including Whatsapp and Facebook. End to end encryption provides a greater level of privacy.

Messages sent using this tool are encrypted before they leave the sender’s phone or computer, with a key unique to the devices at either end of an exchange.

The EU has all the earmarks of being laying the preparation for a move against information that has gotten start to finish encryption after a spate of fear of terrorist assaults in Paris, Vienna and Nice. In a joint explanation delivered recently, home ministers from EU member states called on heads of state to “consider the matter of data encryption so that digital evidence can be lawfully collected and used by the competent authorities.

The assertion comes after a few EU inner records on encryption were spilled. One, initially distributed by Politico, outlined measures against end-to-end encryption as an approach to battle youngster misuse, recommending “the battle against this kind of illicit substance has been the most un-questionable.”

This mystery represents an issue for state actors attempting to screen criminal correspondence: The capacity to catch unlawful messages is just valuable on the off chance that you can really understand them.

However, the public doesn’t take it as a great idea.

“If this kind of legislation came to pass it would be hugely detrimental to the general public” says Alex Clarkson, a lecturer in German and European & international studies at King’s College London.

“Being able to communicate freely and privately is a fundamental human right in any free and open society” Ray Walsh, researcher for privacy education and review site ProPrivacy. He added- “Removing the ability for citizens to share information without being observed will lead to greater levels of self-censorship and the inability for people to exercise freedom of expression”.

Source- Twitter, CNBC