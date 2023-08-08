How To Get Mew in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet August 2023

The recent Pokemon Presents livestream in August has set the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet gaming community abuzz with excitement. A treasure trove of announcements, including the thrilling addition of Mew and Mewtwo to your Pokemon collection, has stirred the hearts of classic pocket monster enthusiasts worldwide. In this guide, we’ll delve into the intricate details of how to obtain Mew for free, unraveling the secret Mew code, and exploring the upcoming Mewtwo battles. All of this is set to redefine your Pokemon gaming experience in August 2023.

The captivating world of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has brought forth a remarkable opportunity for players to acquire the elusive Mythical Pokemon, Mew. This privilege was unveiled during the sensational Pokemon Presents livestream on August 8. As part of the groundbreaking “Get Mew & Mewtwo” event, players can soon immerse themselves in battles against the infamous Mewtwo using the formidable Mightiest Mark.

Code to Unlock the Free Mew

The question echoing in the minds of countless players is how to lay claim to Mew without any cost. The solution lies in the unveiling of the enigmatic Mew code during the livestream. Embark on this journey by navigating to the menu of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Within the confines of the Mystery Gift section, key in the code “GETYOURMEW.” This simple action will instantaneously bestow upon you the esteemed 151st Pokemon, Mew, as your very own companion. The clock is ticking, however, as you have until September 18 to seize this opportunity. Curiously, this date also aligns with the release of the much-anticipated “The Teal Mask DLC.”

Important to note is the code’s expiration time: September 18, 2023, at 2:49 pm UTC. Once you input the code, a unique aspect comes into play. The Mew you obtain will be endowed with a random Tera Type in-game. This diversity ensures that each player’s reward is tailored to their individual journey, enhancing the sense of exclusivity.

The Historic Mythical Giveaway

August 2023 marks a significant milestone for Gen IX trainers. The coveted opportunity to acquire Mew for free stands as the first-ever Mythical giveaway since the game’s inception in November 2022. The excitement doesn’t end there, as reports hint at a riveting surprise awaiting those who pit Mew against the formidable Mewtwo in the upcoming Mighty Mewtwo 7-star Tera Raid Battles.

Drawing inspiration from their storied history and their iconic presence in “Pokemon: The First Movie,” it’s no wonder that Mew and Mewtwo are on a collision course of epic proportions. Data miners and whispers of rumors suggest that Mew will receive a substantial power boost, bolstering its HP and stats for the impending battle against Mewtwo. A nod to their legacy, this battle promises to be a spectacle of legendary proportions.

The Quest for Dark Mewtwo

For those eager to unlock the dark clone of Mew, Mewtwo, a challenging quest awaits. The path to this powerful Psychic-type Pokemon unfolds through a Tera Raid battle. Here’s a twist: if you have Mew in your party during this encounter, prepare for something “special” to transpire. While the precise level of this Tera Raid battle remains undisclosed, it’s reasonable to anticipate a level cap of 100, showcasing Mewtwo’s Mightiest Mark attribute commonly seen in 7-star Raids.

Tera Raid Battles Roadmap

To equip players for the impending showdown with Mewtwo, The Pokemon Company has mapped out an exhilarating roadmap. Additional Tera Raid battles are on the horizon, split into two waves. The first wave, slated for August 9-17, is swiftly followed by the second wave, spanning August 18-31. Triumphing in these Tera Raids reaps the reward of potent items, essential for nurturing a Pokemon ready to challenge Mewtwo. The climax arrives as Mewtwo takes its place on the battlefield from September 1-17, promising an adrenaline-charged experience.

Other Announcements From the Livestream

The Pokemon Presents livestream in August wasn’t solely reserved for Mew and Mewtwo enthusiasts. It showcased a plethora of updates on various Pokemon mobile games, a tantalizing glimpse of Detective Pikachu Returns, and the confirmation of two classic Pokemon games joining Nintendo Switch Online’s esteemed collection.

Conclusion

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players, the time to enhance your collection with the legendary Mew draws near. The August Pokemon Presents livestream has cast a spell of anticipation, revealing the intricate process of obtaining Mew through the enigmatic code “GETYOURMEW.” With Mew and Mewtwo’s impending battle on the horizon, Gen IX trainers are poised to relive a historic clash. As the Tera Raid Battles and encounters with Mewtwo approach, the Pokemon community is set to embark on a journey brimming with excitement, camaraderie, and unforgettable battles.

