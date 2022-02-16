EU’s decides to bring ‘Single charging port soon’

The European Commission initially advocated the adoption of a single mobile charging connection over ten years ago, but when OEMs were unable to agree on a standard approach, the Commission issued draught legislation last year. iPhone and Android users have long complained about having to use separate chargers for their phones.

A Vision Extending Beyond Smartphones

According to MP Alex Agius Saliba, who is spearheading this issue in the European Parliament, he hopes that the assembly will vote on his proposal in May of this year, allowing him to approach EU states on a final decision.

“It is possible to reach an agreement by the end of the year. This is our goal “During an interview with Reuters, he stated. As his vision extends beyond smartphones, his plan might have an influence on Huawei, Samsung, and other OEMs.

“This would be a completely squandered opportunity if we solely focused on smartphones,” said Agius Saliba. Saliba wants e-readers, low-end laptops, mice, keyboards, earphones, smartwatches, and other electronic devices to have a single mobile charging port, but the Commission’s list includes smartphones, headphones, and tablets. Agius Saliba also wants the Commission to harmonize wireless charging networks within two years and for the law to go into force six months after it is passed. Instead of two years, OEMs will have a shorter timeframe.

What Makes USB-C the Best Option?

Convenience is the greatest word to describe it. USB-C is reversible, which means that, unlike the Micro-USB found on older phones, users may put in a USB-C cable, either way, eliminating the need for fumbling around while plugging in your gadgets.

The new regulation also implies that any charger will be allowed to charge any phone from any manufacturer at the same rate. The guideline also requires companies to offer enough information to customers regarding their devices’ charging requirements and charger support. This will allow purchasers under the EU’s jurisdiction to purchase any item that does not come with a charger.

Apple Notices a Flaw

Apple, on the other hand, has cautioned the EU that pursuing a universal charging solution might stifle innovation and end in a massive pile of e-waste generated by users compelled to convert to new chargers.

It would be interesting to see if this move forces Apple to embrace USB-C charging for iPhones, which is currently available on the newest iPad Mini, as well as the iPad Air and iPad Pro, which were released earlier. If the latest plan is adopted, Apple may go port-less for future iPhones using MagSafe, the company’s wireless charging solution that employs magnets. The very concept of this technology eliminates the requirement for a Lightning connection. Though iPhones still feature a connector, Apple no longer includes a wall adaptor and earbuds in the box.

Also Read:

New York Stock Exchange files NFT and Metaverse related Trademark Applications

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G expected to launch soon

JPMorgan becomes world’s first bank in the metaverse