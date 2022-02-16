SEC issues warnings against interest-bearing crypto accounts and calls them more dangerous than banks. If you don’t understand what this means, there are many platforms that offer interest in holding crypto. For example, Vauld gives different interest rates for different coins. The rate for USDT is around 12%, and Bitcoin is at 6%. While this looks attractive, there is a definite risk involved in the same, and the SEC plans to educate investors on that.

The US SEC Office of Investor Education and Advocacy and the Division of Enforcement’s Retail Strategy Task Force has released an investors bulletin to understand the risk of crypto accounts offering interest. It has also fined Blokcfi $100 million as it didn’t register its lending platform under the SEC.

The SEC says that in the case of banks and credit unions, there are regulatory bodies managing them. At the same time, there is the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and National Credit Union Administration insuring the deposits in the banks. But in the case of interest-bearing crypto accounts, investors do not get the same kind of protection from these companies. And in case something goes wrong, it is likely that investors could lose their funds.

The idea is very simple if you make an FD on a platform with a 20% annualized rate, then for the time period, your funds are used elsewhere, and interest is earned to pay you the same. No, in case it’s being lended to a borrower, and they default payments, then your funds will also be at risk. There could be many other risks as well—for example, the bankruptcy of the company, security breach, fraud, and more.

So, what to do?

Does this mean you should never stake or fix deposit your crypto? No! It means you need to be aware of the risks and manage them accordingly. There could be many platforms that offer very high returns for keeping deposits, but it is best to avoid them. Going with reputed companies makes it much likely that your funds will be safe.

