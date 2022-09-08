Eve Jobs criticizes iPhone 14

If you’re thinking about buying the latest iPhone 14, then you might want to know what Eve Jobs, Steve Jobs’s daughter thinks about it. Go through the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

Eve Jobs views about the latest iPhone

You might be thinking that Steve Jobs’s daughter Eve Jobs must have loved the new iPhone 14. Sadly that is not the case. Eve thinks that iPhone there is no major difference between iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. Therefore, buying iPhone 14 is a waste. She even posted a meme on a story that proved her point. Basically, people who are buying iPhone 14 after buying iPhone 13 are buying the same thing and not getting anything new. Many people started pointing out the differences between the two iPhones to make Eve Jobs’s points sound baseless.

About Eve Jobs

Eve Jobs is Steve Jobs’s daughter who is the co-founder of Apple Inc. She is also a popular model and social media figure. What she says and does has an influence over millions of people. Therefore, her views about the latest iPhone 14 were shocking for everyone to hear and people are actually paying heed to her opinion. Many people claim that Apple’s innovation strategies have gone down after the death of Eve’s father, Steve Jobs.

