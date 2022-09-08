Russian Citizens To Also Have New Model Of iPhone Says, Minister

The newly launched iPhones would also be available for the Russians, according to the statement from Russia’s Trade Minister. The iPhone manufacturer had left Russia, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as a mark of protest. Reportedly, the new iPhones would be available for Russians through an import scheme, as per the comments from a senior Russian government official. The reference to the comment comes from the RIA Novosti news agency.

New Import Scheme

According to the statement, the announcement regarding the scheme was made in March. Reportedly, the scheme permits retailers to import products from abroad even when they do not have permission from the owner of the product.

Replying to a question on whether the new iPhones would be reaching Russia, the trade minister said, that, provided the consumer demand for these products, there are chances of them being imported.

Asked whether the new iPhone, unveiled by Apple on Wednesday, would be imported under the scheme, Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov said: “Why not? If consumers want to buy these phones, yes. There will be the opportunity.”

New Supply

According to reports, the supply of new apple products has been halted since March this year. Reportedly, the iPhone manufacturer decided to stop the supply of products after one week into the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, the reports also bring out that, the sale of other apple products in the country has continued, till the time the sale of old stocks lasted. Now, retailers are reliant on the new import scheme to sell the new stock of apple products.

Reportedly, MTS (Mobile TeleSystems), which is said to be the pioneer in providing digital services, is believed to have pre-booked the new iPhone model. As per reports, the price of the iPhone is said to be around 85 thousand roubles for the 128GB version.

Pre-Orders

As per the statement from the digital service provider MTS, the delivery of the new model of iPhones should be expected in four months. The company also added that it reserves the right to cancel the orders if it fails to get the imports. The iPhone manufacturer is yet to comment on the development.

According to news reports the iPhone manufacturer is expected to lose around 1.14 billion annually due to its decision to pull out from Russia. The new iPhone model was launched on 7th September, and the preorder starts on 9.