India is about to make a significant breakthrough in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) with the March 2024 debut of the ChatGPT-like bot Hanooman by BharatGPT, a partnership backed by Reliance Industries’s Mukesh Ambani. It offers information and essential services specifically designed for this market, and it will work with many local languages. With support from leading technical colleges in the nation and Reliance Industries, owned by Mukesh Ambani, the BharatGPT group hopes to introduce its first ChatGPT-style service next month, marking a significant advancement in the development of local artificial intelligence (AI) in India. Reliance Jio Infocomm, the national government, and eight Indian Institutes of Technology are working together to build the AI model.

Reliance and IITs Unveil Multilingual AI Model ‘Hanooman’ for Diverse Domains

A preview of the concept was provided by the partnership, which consists of Reliance and eight IITs, during a recent technology conference in Mumbai. The model, called Hanooman, showed a banker speaking to the tool in Hindi, a motorcyclist chatting with the AI bot in Tamil, and a developer from Hyderabad utilizing the tool to create computer code.

Eleven regional languages will be used by the model to operate in four domains: healthcare, financial services, education, and governance. Additionally, the “Hanooman” model will include speech-to-text capabilities, which will greatly improve its usability. At the annual Nasscom IT business conference, Bloomberg cited Ganesh Ramakrishnan, the chair of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay.

About Hanooman

Hanooman, named after the Hindu God who is half monkey from the Ramayana, represents India’s progress towards becoming a global leader in artificial intelligence technology that is revolutionary. It is anticipated to function in eleven languages and provide several integrated services in the fields of education, finance, government, and health care.

With support from the Indian government and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., BharatGPT is working with the Indian Institute of Technology institutions to build this version of ChatGPT specifically for the Indian market. Eight partner universities and a division of Reliance Industries are included in the former.

Other AI businesses, such as Vinod Khosla’s fund and Lightspeed Venture Partners, like Sarvam and Krutrim, are reportedly also focused on creating native open-source AI models.

What is offered by the Indian AI?

Hanooman, if it succeeds, is anticipated to provide a number of ChatGPT-like services to the Indian market. One key aspect is the capacity to convert speech to text, and Reliance Jio is concentrating on creating customized models for a range of applications. Jio Brain, a platform to apply AI across a network of over 450 million users, is already being developed by the retail giant.

At a technological convention in Mumbai on February 20, 2024, a sneak peek of this device was revealed. The AI bot was seen being used by a developer to generate computer code, a banker conversing with it in Hindi, and a motorbike mechanic asking a query in Tamil in the film that was shown before the guests. This prepares the nation for its place in the global AI competition.