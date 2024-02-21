The introduction of cross-play in 2022 marked a significant milestone in the game’s evolution. Now, with the highly anticipated unveiling of cross-save and cross-progression that came out in 2023, Warframe enthusiasts have even more to look forward to.

Since its inception, Warframe has undergone continuous transformation under the adept hands of developer Digital Extremes. From its origins as a game centered around space ninjas navigating confined environments, Warframe has evolved exponentially. With the introduction of new locales, Warframes, and innovative gameplay mechanics such as space combat and expansive open-world areas, the game’s landscape has expanded dramatically.

However, amidst the myriad of enhancements and updates, one request remained constant among the community: the integration of cross-play and cross-save functionality. Fortunately, Digital Extremes has heeded this call, delivering on the promise of cross-play and offering a glimpse into the forthcoming cross-save feature. Here’s everything you need to know about linking Warframe accounts and leveraging the benefits of cross-play and cross-save.

How To Sync Accounts In Warframe

Syncing your accounts in Warframe is a straightforward process that begins with visiting the official Warframe website. Once there, log into your Warframe account and navigate to the Account Management section located in the upper right-hand corner of the website.

Within Account Management, you’ll find the option to link your Warframe account with other platforms such as Amazon Prime and Twitch. Additionally, you can enhance the security of your account by enabling two-factor authentication. Linking accounts also unlocks exclusive rewards; for instance, connecting your Warframe and Prime accounts grants you the Stezia Sumbha Syandana, while linking your Twitch account rewards you with the Broca Prominence Syandana and enabling 2FA nets you a 3-day Affinity Booster.

Stay tuned for additional account linking options, as more features may become available once cross-save is introduced to Warframe.

Warframe Cross-Play: How to Play Across Platforms

As of December 2022, Warframe boasts cross-play functionality across PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch platforms. After rigorous testing across various systems, Digital Extremes has successfully implemented cross-play, enabling seamless interaction between players regardless of their chosen platform.

How to Link Platforms

Linking your accounts across platforms is facilitated through Digital Extremes’ website. Simply access the login page and proceed to link your accounts, including Twitch Prime, to access your friend list across different platforms.

How to Enable Cross-Play

Enabling cross-play in Warframe is a breeze; navigate to the Options menu and toggle the cross-play option located at the bottom of the page.

How to Join Friends

Joining friends for cooperative play is facilitated through Squad matchmaking, allowing you to team up with friends or invite them to join your squad regardless of platform. Whether meeting in Relays or visiting Dojos, players can collaborate seamlessly across platforms, although there may be occasional issues when entering Dojos in cross-platform squads.

To address potential complications arising from identical player names across different platforms, each player has been assigned a unique numeric suffix. This suffix aids in identifying players with identical names and ensures smooth communication and squad invitations.

Cross-Save and Cross-Progression

The long-awaited cross-save and cross-progression feature was released in 2023, as announced during Tennocon 2023. Scheduled to debut with the Whispers in the Walls update in December, the rollout will occur in phases to ensure seamless integration and minimize disruption to gameplay.

The inclusion of cross-play and the impending arrival of cross-save and cross-progression herald a new era of connectivity and accessibility for Warframe players. By linking accounts and embracing these features, players can transcend platform barriers, forge new alliances, and continue their adventures across the vast expanse of Warframe’s universe.