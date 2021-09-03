Everything we know about Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is slated for a 2021 calendar year, marking the first time in franchise history that we won’t see a major decline in content. Teasers for Savathun have been common since day one, but the game is finally ready to make its debut. In a live stream conducted on 24th August, the developers revealed that there is a lot of things planned for witch queen content to be revealed in the upcoming seasons.

In an interview with PC Gamer, the game director Luke Smith stated that the expansion will not reintroduce Vault content, pointing out that the Witch Queen will not be there. This is a huge deal because it is confirmation that the original game raid, Vault of Glass, will come to Destiny 2 in 2021.

Speaking of what we know so far about Destiny 2: The Witch Queen the raid will take place somewhere in the darkness of the pyramid ship that recites in the swamps of Savathun in the throne world. The brief description of the raid points to the ancient dangers within the pyramid: “We have put an end to the sweet prey in the pyramid.

One of the biggest revelations in Destiny 2, which is featured in the new Witch Queen expansion trailer, is that we took a first look at the beehive god Savathun. Bungie announced that the expansion will come to Lightfall, and it will be The Witch Queen. The expansion will take place on her throne in a world she has created in her own image.

Destiny 2 is already one of the best Xbox shooter games available and when it comes out in February 2022 it will have a crazy new and expanded campaign, tons of new weapons and armor, a weapons crafting system, brand new places to explore, new raids and more. The Last Light and Dark Saga of Destiny 2 is not the end of the story of Destiny 2, as more expansion content is expected.

Based on what Bungie showed during the unveiling of the Witch Queen, the new expansion looks set to be one of the best Destiny 2 yet. There seem to be many surprises planned from the developers like a new Glaive weapon type, a new system to make weapons, a complete overhaul of the current void subclass which will be introduced in the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion. Together with the revamp of the upcoming Void subclass, The Witch Queen promises to change the style of play without sacrificing any of the skills players already love.

Pre-orders also unlock new emblems for Throne of the World, exotic ghost shells, puzzles and exotic emotes. The Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, Deluxe Edition, 30th Anniversary Bundle, and Collectors Edition are available for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One consoles, PS5, PS4, Windows PCs, and Stadia.

Destiny 2s last season, season of Lost, we’re dealing with a long time. The next expansion of the games, The Witch Queen, has been postponed again and will run until February. When we finally get it, it will be followed by Destiny 2s Lightfall (2023) and Final Shape (2024), suggesting that Bungie’s predator MMO is likely to continue for quite a while.

The story revolves around Hive took the control of depth, Oryx fell from his throne and starting to communicate with the depth again, which savathun used to his advantage. He followed the plan of his sisters to catch Oryx in the throne world, and the two stole her tablets from the ruins and cut off her access to their established systems and details. To the chagrin of the beekeepers and their sister, they did not trick Oryx, and she punished her by declaring a new war on him, unceremoniously withdrawing Savath’s own tribute and weakening him and his worms.

