Everything We Know About Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West was unveiled in June 2020 as part of Sony’s PlayStation 5 unveiling event. Guerrilla Games released extensive footage of the game in a special state of play in May 2021. Forbidden West is the long-awaited sequel to the critically acclaimed Horizon: Zero Dawn and debuted at Sony’s PS5 game event in June, which saw a gameplay trailer captured during Sony’s latest State of Play event.

With a unique story, gripping battles, and a lush world to explore, the series became one of the biggest hits of the new decades and lived up to expectations. The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon: Forbidden West is one of Sony’s flagship games and has been causing a stir on PlayStation 5 since its breakthrough in 2017. As the successor to the original, it is the most anticipated game to come to the PS5.

With only one trailer under our belt, we don’t know much about the upcoming titles for PS4 and PS5 yet. We have collected clues found in the trailer, clues from previous games, current events around the game, and speculation from the Internet to give you all the information you need about Horizon: Forbidden West.

Recent advertisements on social media say the game will be released in late 2021, possibly in the second half of 2021, meaning we are unlikely to see it before the end of the year.

Forbidden West when it comes out you will need a PS5 or PS4 at the very least if you want to play it when it is released. Zero Dawn was published on PS4, a PC version is coming later so it is reasonable to wonder if Horizon: Forbidden West will be released the same way. The recent launch of the PS5 has changed the situation, so keep reading when it will be available.

Although the overall ethos of gameplay is similar to that of Zero Dawn, combat, exploration and graphics seem to have been improved. Fans are yearning for a release date for the game but were confused when no time frame for the release was given.

Developed by Guerrilla Games, the game features the Decima custom engine and is capable of using next-generation hardware.

Forbidden West is an action role-playing game created by Guerrilla Games and released by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The prequel to Horizon Zero Dawn (2017), depicts an open world in the post-apocalyptic Western United States. Forbidden West is an action role-playing game that is played from the perspective of a third person.

Forbidden West will see the player take control of Aloy, a hunter who defies nature reclaimed from the Earth and the animal machines they inhabit after an apocalyptic event. Zero Dawn contained a traditional roleplaying skill tree with a progression that improved Aloy’s weapons-making skills, but although there is something present and advanced in Horizon: Probidden West, we have no new information to present it. Freed West we see Aloy diving, climbing, or at least preparing for a fight in a futuristic diving mask.

The game is due to be released on PS5 and PS4 later this year, and according to a recent update on PS5, we have finally seen the game in action. The above footage is only a brief glimpse into the game, but here’s what we know so far about it.

The closer we get to the release, the more information we get from the developers about the upcoming PS5 game. Guerrilla Games has been working on the game and a new gameplay trailer has shown us that it is at the top of our list of 2021 upcoming PS5 games.

As this is the franchise’s first game to hit the market in the “PS5 era,” expectations are high. Instead of calling the game Horizon: Zero Dawn 2, Guerilla Studios chose the title Horizon, which gives us a great indication of where Aloy is heading in the game.