Everything You Need to Know About Measurable Data Token

MDT is an Ethereum Blockchain-based decentralized data exchange market.

The MDT coin is a standard ERC 20 token that facilitates the MDT ecosystem’s economy. It denominates the value of big data and acts as a utility mechanism in the ecosystem.

MDT is issued by Measurable Foundation Ltd, a Singapore-registered public company limited by guarantee, and is approved and registered by Singapore.

The Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority is in charge of accounting and corporate regulation (ACRA). The Measurable Foundation will devote its resources to research, development, and governance in order to create and support the MDT ecosystem.

MDT is a utility token that has no intrinsic value outside of the MDT ecosystem. Because MDT is not a security token, this Whitepaper is not applicable.

MDT I shall not grant you any rights in any form with respect to the Company or its revenues or assets, including, but not limited to, voting, distribution, redemption, liquidation, proprietary (including all forms of intellectual property), or other financial or legal rights; (ii) shall not be considered a loan to the Company; and (iii) shall not grant you any ownership or other interest in the Company.

The Measurable Foundation warns that purchasing any tokens poses a very significant risk to any active participant. Only individuals with extensive technical knowledge and an understanding of the specific network and related tokens being provided should engage in this activity.

Measurable Foundation Ltd, its partners, team, directors, agents, joint ventures, employees, and suppliers accept no liability or responsibility for any loss deriving from or linked to the use of the MDT ecosystem or any technical, interruption, or malfunction of the platform.

A Data Exchange Economy That Is Decentralized

A new data exchange ecosystem

The age of exchanging data without user agreement has come to an end. The new ecology is decentralized, impartial, and mutually advantageous. They need a new platform and unit of data exchange to change this unjust and inefficient trade mechanism.

The first step toward realizing this vision is the introduction of the Measurable Data Token (MDT), a new data exchange token.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) connects users, data suppliers, and data purchasers while also denominating data value. It pays users for contributing anonymous data points while also enabling a more efficient trading model for data buyers and providers.

The MDT is a distributed computing platform built on the Ethereum blockchain, with smart contracts safely recorded on the Ethereum blockchain. In this modern economy, it denotes the worth of data.

Sharing one’s data is no more a redundant habit in this new environment; users are compensated with MDT for the actual data pieces supplied. Users will be more inclined to participate in this endeavor if each data exchange is made clear to all stakeholders.

Buyers, on the other hand, benefit from a more efficient exchange mechanism in which all transactions are strictly enforced by cryptographically secure smart contracts. Buyers used to be at risk of purchasing inaccurate or false data in traditional closed data exchanges because there was no way to validate it. Buyers in this new open model also engage in the validation process of each transaction, ensuring a more trustworthy and risk-free transaction.

Token Technology

Measurable Data Currency (MDT) is an Ethereum-based token that is the most significant component of this new data exchange ecosystem. Data providers, data purchasers, and the MDT platform create smart contracts, which are programs recorded in the Ethereum blockchain. Using cryptographically secure token contracts aids in contract enforcement. To precisely describe the technology of the MDT ecosystem, the following definitions for all entities are provided:

SDK for Measurable Data

An open-source and free SDK (Software Development Kit): provided by the MDT ecosystem for usage by data suppliers and developers. The SDK contains a wallet address that users can use to manage their MDT ecosystem reward income.

Data Provider:

An entity that can collect user data and use the MDT ecosystem to perform data sharing and user rewarding.

User:

End users that opt into the MDT environment and share their anonymous unidentifiable data will be rewarded by the MDT ecosystem.

Data Buyer:

During the exchange, the organization that purchases the right to utilize the data points is referred to as the data buyer. It could entail gaining access to a database or obtaining a big data report from a data supplier. Purchasing data in the MDT ecosystem does not now imply purchasing data ownership.

Measurable Data Point:

Each data point called in the transaction has been confirmed to have economic worth in the MDT ecosystem.

Measurable Platform:

A decentralized data exchange platform with smart contract technology at the heart of all transactions.

The Measurable Platform will initially be governed by the MDT foundation and will levy computation fees from each transaction; however, it will eventually be based solely on smart contract technology.

Ecosystem Progress Report

As of March 2020, the MDT ecosystem had released two products:

“Data Provider (debuting in 2019)” – Measurable AI, a business-focused data analysis platform that transforms anonymous data into intelligent insights.

“MDT Wallet (introduced in 2019)”

– MyMDT Data Wallet Dapp, a user-oriented data wallet that compensates users for sharing anonymous data.

Both applications have been released, and the MDT token is required to permit data sharing in the ecosystem.

The MDT Foundation

Measurable Data Token has followed in the footsteps of Litecoin and other well-known cryptocurrencies by establishing a non-profit corporation (Public Company Limited by Guarantee) in Singapore to issue, develop, and promote MDT. The Singapore Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority has approved and registered

MDT’s Singapore foundation (ACRA).

MEASURABLE FOUNDATION LTD. IS THE ENTITY.

UEN: 201728042H ADDRESS: 22 NORTH CANAL ROAD #02-00 SINGAPORE 048834 TYPE: PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY GUARANTEE

DATE OF REGISTRATION: OCT 2, 2017

The MDT Foundation aspires to be an autonomous and democratic governance organisation for an open and decentralized ecosystem. The MDT Foundation’s primary mission is to support ecosystem partners and supply the technology required to assure the platform’s long-term development. The foundation is responsible for the following in order to carry out the mission:

Supervising and assisting with decisions concerning ecosystem partners

– Fostering research into innovative methods of improving technology and governance in the ecosystem.

– Funding and assisting in the development of more open-source codebases for a more sustainable ecosystem

It is unavoidable that the foundation will be superseded in the future by more complex and inventive governance methodologies.

The Measurable Foundation will invest in research, development, and governance. The monies received will first be used to support the development of technologies that will assist the ecosystem in building, growing, and creating long-term value.

MDT and Ethereum

Ethereum is an open-source, public blockchain-based distributed computing platform with smart contract capability that allows for online contractual agreements. It offers a decentralized Turing-complete virtual computer that allows end-users to build smart contracts for transactions. Wikimedia Commons, 2017.

The promise of such a system is that it permits the exchange of money and assets more swiftly and cheaply than relying on a long chain of middlemen, according to the New York Times 2016.

We believe that Ethereum is becoming a pervasive technology that not only helps the blockchain industry but also pervades many aspects of life.

MDT will be deployed on the Ethereum public blockchain, which is an industry-standard for creating digital assets and smart contracts.

Since 2011, the MDT team’s objective has been to create an open platform. Talkbox, their first project, is the first voice messenger software, with 13 million users. This feature was later adopted by big software businesses and is currently available in the majority of messaging platforms.

Price Prediction for Measurable Data Tokens in 2022

The coin has demonstrated fantastic performance to investors since its introduction, and it will be interesting to witness how the token achieved its high, and how it is currently rapidly expanding. During the drafting of this post, we can see that the coin began to rise from the previous day, and it has now risen from $0.1245 USD to 0.1341 USD in a single day. Based on the present circumstances, the token might be worth roughly $0.21244249599 USD by the end of 2022.

MDT Price Forecast 2023

Here is another prediction for all traders, and perhaps, before making any payment in the cryptocurrency market, investors should look for some essential facts such as how the firm or token is functioning and what the coin’s all-time high price was. According to sources, the price could reach over $0.22228700069 USD by the end of 2023. This is not a confirmed MDT price prediction, but it might represent the coin’s projected price.

Is Measurable Data Token a Scam or a Legit Token?

We don’t believe there is any form of rug pull or scam in the token because it has been in the market for a long time and it doesn’t appear that the coin’s team is producing any rug pull-in the token.

Along with this, the token has attracted many traders and investors, who believe that the token will provide a better return in the next years.

Where Can You Purchase Measurable Data Tokens?

The specialists are employing some of the most popular trading platforms in the globe, which is one of the most notable platforms in the world, and you should probably check out the list here.

Coinbase

Binance

Gate

What Is the Measurable Data Token’s Future Potential?

The future potential of MDT tokens is very great, but we do not advocate relying on our Measurable Data Token Price Prediction. These forecasts are based on the project’s future potential and technical specifications.