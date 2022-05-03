Everything You Need to Know About Nand Mulchandani, CIA’S First Ever CTO

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has appointed Nand Mulchandani, an Indian-origin man who travelled to the US for college and higher education, as their first ever Central Technology Officer (CTO).

The news was made by CIA Director William J Burns in a blog post that was published on Twitter by the agency. In a tweet, the CIA said, “With more than 25 years of experience, Mr. Mulchandani will ensure the Agency is harnessing cutting-edge innovations to promote CIA’s mission.”

“Since my confirmation, I have prioritised focusing on technology, and the new CTO job is a very significant component of that endeavour,” CIA Director William J Burns stated. According to media sources, “I am glad Nand has joined our team and will offer his significant experience to this critical new role.”

According to the CIA, Nand Mulchandani has over 25 years of experience working in Silicon Valley. According to sources based on the CIA statement, he will report directly to William J Burns.

What we know about Nand Mulchandani, the CIA’s first Chief Technology Officer:

Nand Mulchandani attended Delhi’s Bluebells School International, and then moved to Cornell University to study Computer Science and Math as an undergraduate. He went to Stanford for his Master’s degree, earning a Science degree in Management. He also holds a Harvard Master of Public Administration degree.

Before joining the Central Intelligence Agency, Nand Mulchandani was the CTO and acting head of the US Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (CIA). He was also the founder and CEO of several startups, including Oblix (which was purchased by Oracle), Determina (which was acquired by VMWare), OpenDNS (which was acquired by Cisco), and ScaleXtreme (acquired by Citrix).

According to media reports, the CIA’s newly-appointed CTO said, “I am honoured to join CIA in this role and look forward to working with the Agency’s incredible team of technologists and domain experts who already deliver world-class intelligence and capabilities to help build a comprehensive technology strategy that delivers exciting capabilities working closely with industry and partners to help build a comprehensive technology strategy that delivers exciting capabilities working closely with industry and partners.”

Nand Mulchandani was born in India between 1967 and 1972. By profession, he is the CIA’s Chief Technology Officer. Stanford University Graduate is where he finishes his education. Sarbani Banerjee Mulchandani is his wife’s name. They have an unnamed daughter. He is most recognised for co-founding and leading Oblix, Determine, ScaleXtreme, and OpenDNS. Now serving as the Central Intelligence Agency’s chief technical officer.

What is CIA- Central Intelligence Agency?

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is a civilian foreign intelligence service of the United States’ federal government, tasked with gathering, processing, and analysing national security information from around the world, primarily through the use of human intelligence (HUMINT) and performing covert operations. It is known informally as the Agency and historically as the Company. The CIA, as a key member of the US Intelligence Community (IC), reports to the Director of National Intelligence and is principally responsible for delivering intelligence to the US President and Cabinet.

President Harry S. Truman established the Central Intelligence Organization on January 22, 1946, under the command of a Director of Central Intelligence, and this group was transformed into the Central Intelligence Agency with the passage of the National Security Act of 1947.

Unlike the FBI, which is a domestic security agency, the CIA has no law enforcement functions and is primarily focused on obtaining intelligence from other countries, with little domestic intelligence collection. The CIA is in charge of coordinating HUMINT activities across the US intelligence community as the national manager. It is the only agency with legal authority to carry out and oversee covert operations at the President’s request.

Nand Mulchandani is the Chief Technology Officer of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center of the United States Department of Defense. Mulchandani brings more than 25 years of experience as a serial entrepreneur and senior executive in the enterprise infrastructure and security software businesses to his government service, where he will help the Department of Defense implement next-generation AI and software technologies.

Mulchandani studied at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government and Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business before joining the government, and he continues to be a non-resident Fellow at Harvard’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs.

Mulchandani also worked for Citrix, a renowned provider of desktop virtualization and networking infrastructure, as the Vice President of Market Development and Strategy. Mulchandani joined Citrix after the company acquired ScaleXtreme, where he was the CEO and co-founder. Mulchandani previously held positions as CEO, co-founder, senior executive, and entrepreneur-in-residence at a number of technology startups and companies, including Accel Partners, OpenDNS (funded by Sequoia Capital and Greylock, acquired by Cisco), VMware, Determina (funded by Bessemer Venture Partners, Mayfield and USVP, acquired by VMware), and Oblix (funded by Bessemer Venture Partners, Mayfield and USVP, acquired by VMware) (funded by Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield & Byers, acquired by Oracle). Mulchandani began his career as a compiler architect at Sun Microsystems and holds a patent on dynamic code generation.