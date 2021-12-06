Everything you need to know about raid recovery

Raid recovery tools help in recovering and restoring the data from a raid storage architecture and different devices like hard drives. RAID stands for “Redundant array of independent disks” and is a very common storage option for homes and businesses. It involves a multi-drive config that gives expanded capacity and reliability to the device. Still, there could be cases where some things go wrong, and there is a need for a recovery tool.

The working process of a raid recovery tool

Raid recovery helps in setting up a more reliable system by saving data in multiple locations. It is not a full-proof method but does ensure that some level of failure problems can be mitigated. The main idea behind it is the reconstruction of raid parameters the data recovery that follows. The best way to do this is by using a raid recovery tool. It can also help in several other things, which we will see below.

Benefits of using a raid recovery tool

There are several benefits that come with a paid raid recovery tool. Yes, you can find a free one as well, but it is difficult to say how well the features will function. So, the benefits that come with a good raid recovery tool are:

Recovering corrupted raid arrays in Windows, Mac, Linux, NAS devices. Helps in setting up more disk volume with multiple drives Recover data from corrupted raids and disks. Extract individual files from raids that are corrupted

One can also recover data from NAS devices using a raid recovery tool. Some softwares also allow for saving files and folders without lengthy rebuilding.

How to use raid recovery software?

Using a raid recovery tool might sound difficult after reading so many technical terms above. In reality, it is actually very easy and takes a few steps. They are:

Download the raid recovery tool that you want to use in order for this process. Make sure that it has all the features that you need. I would also recommend against free softwares, which might corrupt the data. Open the application, then select the mode that you want to operate in. Also, select the raid that has been generated. You can also create one manually, but that is yet another process. Do the kind of analysis you want to do. There are generally two options that are fast and analysis or recovery, which will depend on your need. Once the raid recovery is made, you can export all the necessary files and recover the contents of the raid.

The steps mentioned above are the basic ones that need to be followed in all tools with minor variations. You can generally find some manual or instruction set with the one you purchase. Also, note that some of the tools support deep recovery, which can be a good option to have in case the data corruption is too bad. There are also hardware requirements of different tools which needs to be kept in mind before buying them.