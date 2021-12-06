Which Galaxy Model Should You Buy In 2021?

The best Samsung phones available are perfect to fit a variety of needs. They have all that Android phones offer and even other better features. The good thing with the best Samsung phones is that there is everything for everyone, from pricey Galaxy Z fold 3 to inexpensive Galaxy A32 5G.

In 2021 Samsung has released upgrades for the different series, and plenty of them have received the title of best Samsung phone. The new releases include three Galaxy S versions, mid-range phones, and two foldable Galaxies.

In this guide, we’re going to discuss the different features of the best Samsung phones.

What are the best Samsung phones?

At the moment, we can conclusively state that the Galaxy S21 Ultra is the best Samsung phone available in the market. This doesn’t rule out the rest as the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus as they offer good features, and hence can also scoop this title.

The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus offer fast processors and dynamic displays at a relatively reasonable price.

If you’re looking for cheaper options, the Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A32 5G can offer you good service.

When it comes to foldable devices, the best Samsung phone is the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and due to its giant screen, it offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. Next to this is the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which has excellent features at a lower cost.

The best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

This tops our list for best Samsung phones, for several reasons, not by chance. The Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip makes this phone have the best performance you can see in an Android device. The S Pen in the S21 Ultra boosts productivity.

Other top features include a dynamic 6.8-inch AMOLED display, a refresh rate of 10 Hz to 120 Hz, and dual telephoto lenses. Although very pricey, if you’re looking for the best Samsung phone with top features, Samsung Galaxy S21 is the device to go for.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

This has been around for more than a year, and it has carried the best Samsung phone title until Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Galaxy Note 20 remains a great choice with its many advanced features.

On top of the features is the dynamic display that automatically adjusts depending on the activity. It has excellent performance thanks to the Snapdragon 856 plus chipset that powers it.

Samsung Galaxy S21

The Samsung Galaxy S21 allows you to enjoy the Samsung flagship at a lower cost. It has excellent camera features with 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, (front 10 MP), and(rear) 64MP telephoto.

It offers powerful performance with a Snapdragon 888 chipset and a dynamic display.

Samsung galaxy z Fold 3

This is the best Samsung phone for the foldable option. The top features for this premium device include durability due to IPX8 water resistance, Armor Aluminum body, and Gorilla Glass Victus display.

The S support pen allows sketching and taking notes.

Closing remarks

When deciding the best Samsung phone for you, it always narrows down to the features you’re looking for and your budget. There is always the best Samsung phone to meet your needs no matter what the best Samsung phones are available. Buy one of our top picks, and you won’t go wrong.